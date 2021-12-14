



Wolverines Match Program Record With Four NFHCA All-America Squads

BROCKPORT, NY — Four members of the University of Michigan hockey team received All-America recognition from the National Field Hockey Coaches Association on Tuesday (Dec. 14). The quartet ties the program’s largest all-America contingent for one season. UM was one of only three schools — along with Iowa and Syracuse — to receive four All-America nods. Senior attacker Sofia Southami was named to the 16-player first team, while the fifth-year senior midfielder Hall O’Neill earned accolades in second team and senior midfielder Kathryn Peterson and sophomore back Anouk Veen were selected for the third team. It is the second consecutive All-America honor for both O’Neill and Peterson. Michigan has had an All-American on its roster in 24 of the past 25 years and has 31 different All-Americans — combined for 49 total honors — in its 49-year program history. It marks the 14th time in the program’s history that Michigan has boasted of multiple All-America rosters. The Wolverines previously collected four All-America citations in 2000 and 2002. Southam is the 15th different UM player to take the honors in first-team history and the sixth in seven seasons. Southam, the 2021 Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, boasted 23 goals and three assists in 19 games played – the second best scoring average in the country this season. She has played in 71 games as a striker and midfielder in the past four years and has owned 34 goals and 10 assists. She was also named in the 2021 NFHCA All-West Region and All-Big Ten first teams and is a two-time Big Ten All-Tournament roster. Rounding out her collegiate career as a two-time NFHCA All-America, O’Neill adds a second-team nod to her first-team roster last spring this fall. The Wolverines field general has been a key part of the defensive squad — one that has allowed just 1.13 goals and 7.45 shots per game over the past five seasons — since arriving in Ann Arbor. She was instrumental in both defensive and attack corners, scoring 14 goals and 13 assists. She was a three-time All-Big Ten first-team honoree and the 2020-21 Big Ten Tournament MVP. Peterson, a repeater as an NFHCA third-team All-American, posted five goals and seven assists this season — with 18 career goals and 22 assists — primarily as the go-to inserter in Michigan’s attacking corner. She has been a major contributor to the Wolverines’ midfield for the past four seasons, and is also a two-time NFHCA All-West Region first-team honoree and a three-time All-Big Ten second-team squad. Veen is the first Wolverine sophomore to earn NFHCA All-America recognition since Meg Dowthwaite in 2017. Veen has been the UM’s defensive anchor at center back since her arrival in Ann Arbor, contributing to a 0.97 goals-to-go. average and 15 shutout wins over the last two years. A primary striker on the attacking corner, Veen also has nine career goals — five this season — and four career assists. She has been named to the NFHCA All-West Region teams twice. NFHCA All-American Teams

