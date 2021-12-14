What should you look out for for Michigan football during the early 2022 signing period?

Tomorrow starts the Early Signing Period for the class of 2022, which lasts until Friday midnight. Michigan has 20 commits in its class so far and will add several pieces to the puzzle by the end of the week. Here’s a quick rundown on what to look forward to in the coming days as Michigan packs in most of its latest class.

Planned Commitments

Four star DL Derrick Moore – 14:45

The top-100 defensive lineman will announce his commitment on Wednesday afternoon. There is optimism that Michigan will have him released by the NCAA to play in the winged helmet. If he gets past the bureaucracy, he’ll probably turn blue. be miss is the biggest threat here.

Four star WR Darrius Clemons – 03:00

Michigan could get some good news in the short term if the Wolverines can land both Moore and Clemons in 15 minutes. Clemons comes from an official visit to Ann Arbor that brought him to Michigan by two national writers from 247Sports. The hats on the table for Clemons are Michigan, Auburn, Miami, Oregon and Penn State.

Four stars Keon Sabbe

The top 100 safety will sign on Wednesday with the rest of his teammates at IMG Academy, but a time is not yet known. Michigan took pole position here after visiting for the Ohio state game and subsequently acquitted of Clemson. He hasn’t made any visits since then, which is a good sign for Michigan.

Four star DL Deone Walker

Walker also doesn’t have a set commitment time, but has said he will announce it tomorrow. Kentucky held the momentum here for a long time, but after letting him come to campus immediately after his official visit to Lexington, he seems to have changed enough to stay in the state, but this could turn either way before Wednesday. .

3-star WR/DB Keon Entringer

Entringer is a late riser in the state of Michigan that has been getting a lot of interest from the Big Ten as the cycle comes to an end. He is program for Michigan meaning he could play wide receiver or defensive back for them. The final four schools for Entringer are Michigan, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Boston College. He’s from an official visit to Iowa that may have put the Hawkeyes in charge here.

flips

Usually players committed to other schools don’t make any planned decisions on signing day, but simply announce their flip. These usually take place earlier in the day, so their original school isn’t wondering where their letter of intent is, so expect this news to happen first on Wednesday.

3-star WR/DB Amorion Walker

Michigan has long been thought to have flipped Walker from our lady, but he has kept everything under the cover all traps. However, Sam Webb of Michigan’s 247Sports site is confident that he will pick the Wolverines.

Three-star QB Alex Orjic

Michigan was looking for a second quarterback in their class and hosted Orji on campus for an official visit last weekend. He has yet to decide whether to keep his promise to Virginia Tech after the coaching change or head north to Michigan. This one is still up in the air.

wire transfers

Aside from the high school prospects, Michigan also hosted two coveted transfer portal targets for official visits last weekend. While transfers aren’t tied to the same recruiting calendar as high school students, most of them expect to decide by the end of the week as well.

RB Dea Monte Chip Trayanum

The former four-star running back’s bruises spent his first two seasons at state of Arizona but is originally from Ohio. Michigan struggles to get undergrads through admissions but seems to think Trayanum is a special case.

C dr. Oluwatimi

It’s rare to see a big-dollar finalist appear on the transfer portal, but Oluwatimi did just that after Virginia head coach Bronco Mendenhall stepped down. A finalist of the Rimington Award, Oluwatimi was considered one of the top three centers in the country last season. Michigan managed to get him on campus for an official visit that he enjoyed.

Flight risks

Signing day is, of course, a two-way street. Michigan could not only win players, but also lose them to other schools. There are a few recruits who are thought to have been hesitant in their commitments to Michigan.

Four star DE Kevonte Henry

Henry is by far the biggest threat to leaving class after Recruiting Director Courtney Morgan left for Washington. The two formed a close bond during Henry’s recruitment as he sought a role model and protector from a rough background. Henry made an official visit to Washington last weekend and looks like he’s about to freak out, which is a shame because he has one of the highest ceilings of anyone in the class.

Four star DB Kody Jones

Before Morgan left for Washington, Jones had the title as his biggest flight risk. However, his home visit with the Michigan coaches seems to have quelled any threat that he would go elsewhere. In fact, he canceled his official visit to Tennessee last weekend, which could get him on campus multiple times for this season. Illinois tried here too, but it’s Illinois.

Three stars Damani Dent

Three stars LB Deuce Spurlock

There were rumors that both Dent and Spurlock had interest from other teams over the past week. Florida under new head coach Billy Napier even contacted both for trying to put together a lesson too late. Spurlock also heard of Auburn and Clemson. However, both pledges were recorded by saying they were holding on to Michigan and signing on Wednesday. Stranger things have happened in recruiting.