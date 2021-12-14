Sports
Wild’s Guerin Named GM of US Olympic Men’s Hockey Team
Bill Guerin will be promoted to general manager of the US Olympic men’s hockey team.
The Wild general manager was officially promoted by USA Hockey, replacing Stan Bowman, who resigned in October.
The US team will be named on New Year’s Day. The Winter Olympics will be held in Beijing from February 4-20.
Chris Drury, president and GM of the New York Rangers, will become Team USA’s assistant general manager.
“This is the dream of my life and something I am extremely proud of,” Guerin said during a conference call on Tuesday morning. “The NHL GMs have shown me a lot of support.”
NHL players will participate in the Games, although there is a January 11 deadline for the league to opt out. The COVID-19 protocols will be strict in China and could require long quarantines for positive tests, which could make players reluctant to participate.
“It’s not talked about much, but we’ll see where we are when we pick the team,” said Drury.
Tyler Bertuzzi of Detroit is the NHL’s only unvaccinated player, but there are still several COVID-19 outbreaks in the league. Vaccinations are mandatory for Olympic athletes.
Said Guerin: “It’s our responsibility to make sure they feel comfortable. The last thing we want is to put anyone in danger.”
Should the NHL survive, the US team would be made up of US pros playing in Europe with a dash of college players, as it was during the 2018 Olympics when current Wild winger Jordan Greenway competed as a colleague. USA Hockey Executive Directors Pat Kelleher and John Vanbiesbrouck would lead the effort for an alternate team.
Guerin, 51, and Drury are working with a roster of about 55 NHL players who will be reduced to 25 for the Olympics. Three players Toronto’s Austin Matthews and Blackhawks Patrick Kane and Seth Jones have already been chosen.
Penguins coach Mike Sullivan will coach Team USA, assisted by Nashville coach John Hynes, former Rangers coach David Quinn, former Capitals coach Todd Reirden and retired NHL goalkeeper Ryan Miller.
“Our focus is to put together the best team that we can compete for a gold medal. I am very fortunate to have Chris working with me… we have been friends for a long time, former teammates, Olympic teammates and even Olympic roommates said Guerin, who played at the 1998 Olympics in Nagano, Japan; 2002 in Salt Lake City where the US won silver; and 2006 in Turin, Italy.
Drury, 45, is also a three-time Olympian (2002, 2006 and a team that won a silver medal in 2010 in Vancouver).
Bowman was the general manager of the Olympic team before retiring on October 26, shortly after resigning as general manager of the Chicago Blackhawks. The GM for three Stanley Cup championships in Chicago, he was Olympic GM since March. He resigned from both positions for failing to act when he learned of sexual assault allegations against former Blackhawks video coach Brad Aldrich.
“Some unfortunate situations along the way,” Guerin said. “It was a bit of a bumpy ride, but we have a job to do and we just need to focus on the hockey now.”
Guerin is in his third season as Wild GM after serving as assistant general manager of the Penguins. He played 18 seasons in the NHL with eight teams and won Stanley Cups with New Jersey and Pittsburgh. He is in the American Hockey Hall of Fame.
The US has two gold hockey medals, in 1960 and 1980.
The Olympic athletes from Russia won gold in 2018 in Pyeongchang, South Korea, when the NHL failed to compete. OAR defeated Germany in the gold medal match after a goal in extra time from future Wild winger Kirill Kaprizov.
