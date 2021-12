SHORTS: BRENTFORD FC, TABLE TENNIS ENGLAND

Brentford FC has announced a partnership agreement with structural steel fabrication company Steelo. The London-based organization has signed a sponsorship deal under which they will work with the club as an official club partner until the end of the 2023/24 season. Founded in 2009, Steelo prides itself on competitive pricing and a commitment to deliver their projects on time and to the highest standard. Their innovative approach to steelmaking has made them one of the most ambitious and pioneering companies in the industry. The partnership with Brentford will support the next phase of Steelos’ growth as they build their digital profile, awareness and community engagement. Table Tennis England has appointed Adrian Christy as interim Chief Executive. Christy, who previously served as CEO of Badminton England, stepped down in September after 15 years at the helm. He will start immediately and will initially work with outgoing Chief Executive Sara Sutcliffe, who will be leaving Table Tennis England later this month. In a landmark deal, The Great Run Company, the original British organizer of mass-engagement sporting events, and Lets Do This, a 5-year Silicon Valley-backed booking platform, have announced a partnership to inspire and innovate. Great Run becomes the largest event organizer enabling all of their bookings through Lets Do This, including voting for the Great North Run, the world’s largest half marathon. In 2022, more than 250,000 participants are expected to register for their Great Run event through Lets Do This. The platform, which is changing the way people find and enter events, has even received investment from sports superstars like Paula Radcliffe and Usain Bolt. Motorsport Tickets has announced a partnership with Twickets, one of the largest ticket marketplaces in the world, as an official ticketing reseller. This partnership provides Motorsport Tickets customers with a point of sale to resell their tickets and for Twickets customers access to the exciting world of motorsport. Twickets will act as a Trusted Motorsport Tickets marketplace for reselling tickets for fans, allowing customers to sell their tickets if they have decided not to attend the event. Twickets offers ticket sellers the ability to fully control their resale process and enable them to advertise their tickets on the widespread Twickets marketplace. The Twickets Partnership will see a banner added to each applicable race event page on Motorsporttickets.com and as races sell out this banner will act as a quick link to any remaining stock, further establishing Motorsport Tickets as the one stop destination for all motorsport tickets.

