



Part Tweet Part Part E-mail The Cricket Celebration Bowl has already sold out, setting an attendance record for the series. But now technological upgrades will bring the broadcast on rare air. The use of SkyCam technology will be implemented for the game. John Grant, executive director of the ESPN-owned Cricket Celebration Bowl, revealed it in an exclusive interview today. We are extremely excited that ESPN will be implementing a SkyCam in this weekend’s Cricket Celebration Bowl. With a respected veteran coach in South Carolina state Buddy Pough and the 2021 Eddie Robinson award winner in Jackson state coach Deion Sanders, they went above and beyond to present this highly anticipated match with all the bells and whistles provided to us said Grant. . Camera is anchored on unused extreme top floor The extreme upper level, which is not used for the Cricket Celebration Bowl, will anchor the SkyCam as the four connecting axes are needed to provide that in-the-huddle view made famous by the football video game EA Sports Madden. This is the first time the media has been used since moving the Celebration Bowl to the Mercedes Benz Stadium. The Cricket Celebration Bowl will be the first under the new sponsor. Previously, the Air Force Reserve was the title sponsor. Cricket Wireless is also the sponsor of the MEAC/SWAC Challenge under an agreement signed in 2020. Cricket Celebration Bowl at SkyCam. to use

















