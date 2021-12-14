Instagram video, girlfriend Vanessa Sierra, Lleyton Hewitt, Nick Kyrgios

Bernard Tomics’ cleansing of conscience has continued with another batch of candid confessions to his social media followers.

The Australian tennis player made headlines this week as revealing his regrets about his faltering tennis career.

On Tuesday night, the 29-year-old continued to shoot from the hip in his typically honest style as he addressed his complex relationships with Lleyton Hewitt, Nick Kyrgios, his father John and Vanessa Sierra.

The former world’s number 17, re-out, romance with former reality TV contestant Sierra included his appearance on sexually suggestive photos on her Instagram page and adult site.

She also filmed him breaking a laptop that she claimed was hers.

His relationship with Sierra was one of the first things Tomic raised on Tuesday during a Q+A with fans on his Instagram stories.

I mean guys, how many questions about her? You really want to know? I didn’t know she was that interesting, he said.

When asked about his time on an adult content site with Sierra, Tomic responded by posting a photo of him burying his face in his hand.

BIGGEST. REGRET. BY. MINE. LIFE, he wrote with the photo.

Bernard Tomic has some regrets. Photo: Instagram.

Tomic, who stormed the stage with a fresh-faced 18-year-old by making it to the quarter-finals of Wimbledon, says he is serious about his comeback

He is now ranked 254th in the world and played his last game in Kazakhstan in September, which he lost due to retirement.

He is recovering from a ligament injury and has given himself five weeks of prep to get back on top form and be ready for Australian Open qualifiers in January.

As part of his recent soul-searching, Kyrgios has also admitted that he wants to patch up his relationship with Australian tennis legend and current Davis Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt.

Tomic accused Hewitt in 2019 of favoring certain players in his Davis Cup rosters when their prickly relationship exploded with a series of heated, public swipes during the 2019 Australian Open.

Bernard Tomic's father John Tomic and girlfriend Vanessa Sierra cheer on him at the 2021 Aussie Open.

Hewitt responded to Tomics’ claims by saying that Tomic had physically threatened his family.

Tomic responded at the time by calling Hewitt a liar.

Tomic has not played a Davis Cup since then.

The Gold Coast-based player now says he is ready to mend their rift.

Would love to patch things up. He’s done a lot for the sport, Tomic replied when asked about Hewitt.

Meanwhile, Tomic has also sparked a light-hearted battle of words with Nick Kyrgios after claiming he is still the pair’s best player.

Obviously Nick is a good player, probably the best six or seven servers in the world. He clearly beat him in Kooyong 6-3 6-4.

Because I train with him, I choose where he serves and I know where he is, so that style doesn’t really bother me.

When asked who was better in their prime, Tomic replied with a thumbs up and a cheeky grin: I still am.

Kyrgios responded to his own Instagram profile shortly afterwards.

Where people play exhibitions – and yes, he beat me there once, he posted.

But to say he’s better? I have more titles. I don’t think he has a big scalp to his name, no Rafa, no Federer no Djokovic. To say he’s better than me, it’s a bit far-fetched.

But we all know what BTs are capable of and I wish him the best.

I’m not a jealous person I want success for everyone so BT we know what you are capable of brother let’s see.

Tomic has also revealed that his father John will not be part of his team at the Australian Open this year.

John Tomic was involved in his sons’ 2021 Open campaign but will not be attending Melbourne Park next month.

Tomic did not elaborate on his relationship with his father.

John Tomic was charged with involvement in a heated discussion with Channel 9 commentator Sam Groth during this year’s Open.

The tennis player, meanwhile, is firmly convinced that this year will be different.

A returning Bernard Tomic shares why he's vegan and why he stopped drinking as part of his new workout routine, and said anything to get back to the top.

Bernard Tomic and his girlfriend Vanessa Sierra.

Tomic has bleached his normally dark hair, posting images of herself at the hairdresser with the caption: Fresh start. New cut.

He also says he is hungry and has a goal to reach the top 10 of the ATP Tour rankings within a few years.

No one can stop me now but me. I’m working out, I’m sweating, I’m pushing, I’m excited, he said.

Whatever it takes to get back to the top. Hard work pays off. I have put my blood, sweat and tears into this sport. I came back earlier and it’s time to set the record straight.