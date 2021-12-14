South Dakota teachers competed at a hockey game to grab handfuls of cash. The organizers apologize





The inaugural “Dash for Cash” event at Saturday’s Sioux Falls Stampede junior hockey game featured 10 local teachers on a rug on the center ice, scooping up $5,000 in donated $1 bills and stuffing them into their shirts and pockets. The campaign encouraged teachers to raise as much money as possible to help fund their classroom projects.

Then came the backlash.

Video of the teachers crowding to grab dollar bills has sparked outrage across the country, with some critics saying the stunt has changed educators’ chronic funding shortfalls in a public spectacle . Others have compared it to ‘Squid Game’, the South Korean TV series about desperate people who compete in deadly children’s games to win money.

“Teachers should never crawl for money needed for classroom improvements,” said South Dakota State Representative Erin Healy. CNN affiliate KSFY. “It just shows how really broken our system is.”

The president of the state teachers’ union echoed a similar sentiment. “While the Dash for the Cash may have been well-intentioned, it only underscores the fact that educators do not have the resources needed to meet the needs of their students,” Loren Paul of the South Dakota Education Association told CNN . “As a state, we shouldn’t force teachers to crawl on ice rinks to get the money they need to fund their classrooms. We need to do better for our educators, but most importantly, we need to do better for our students. .” The event organizers have apologized The event was organized by the Sioux Falls Stampede, which participates in the amateur United States Hockey League, in partnership with local backer CU Mortgage. In a statement , organizers said the campaign was designed to raise money for area teachers and their classrooms. They said they had received 31 applications from teachers and randomly selected 10 to participate in the event. “Each teacher was profiled and introduced prior to the event as we highlighted their school and what the money would be used for,” the statement said. “While our intention was to provide teachers with a positive and fun experience, we can see how humiliating and insulting towards the participating teachers and the teaching profession as a whole. “We deeply regret and apologize to all teachers for any embarrassment this may have caused.” South Dakota scores low in teacher salary south dakota ranks near the bottom of the US states in terms of teacher salary annual salary of $49,000 — behind only Mississippi, according to National Education Association figures for the 2019-2020 school year. Teachers spend about $750 a year out of pocket on teaching materials and related expenses, Paul said, adding that the state has a teacher shortage. Just last week, Governor Kristi Noem proposed a 6% increase for educators in the state. “We can’t invest in our workforce without supporting the hard workers we already have here, and that includes teachers,” she said. Noem recommended a 6% increase in government budgets for education and urged school districts to use it on teachers. “Our teachers work with each student in a unique way to prepare them for the future,” Noem said. “School districts should invest the 6% increase directly into our teachers and our other district staff… They deserve our support, so I recommend we give it to them.” The episode draws attention – and more money – to underfunded teachers Despite the backlash, something good seems to be coming out of the Dash for Cash promotion. People across the country are asking how they can donate to the teachers and their schools who run the Sioux Falls media to compile a list of options. The event organizers say they are giving an additional $500 to the teachers who participated in the event and $500 to each of the 21 candidates not selected to participate. “In total, the Stampede and CU Mortgage Direct will contribute an additional $15,500 to teachers in the area,” the organizers said. “We take our role in the community seriously and work hard to support nonprofits in the region in a variety of ways.”

CNN’s Lucy Kafanov contributed to this story.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/12/14/us/sioux-falls-teachers-dash-for-cash-cec/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos