Guerin of Wild Named United States GM for Beijing 2022 Olympics

“This is a dream come true and the opportunity of a lifetime, something I’m really looking forward to,” Guerin said. “There are a lot of questions, but our focus now is to put together the best team we can to compete for a gold medal. And with the deep pool of players we have in the United States, we now feel that’s appropriate.” Guerin, of Worcester, Massachusetts, was named assistant GM on March 31. He is in his third season as general manager of Minnesota Wild, after five seasons as assistant GM for the Pittsburgh Penguins, helping them win the Stanley Cup twice (2016, 2017). He has also won the Cup twice as a player (New Jersey Devils, 1995; Penguins, 2009). He replaces Stan Bowman, who resigned on October 27 after an independent investigation into 2010 sexual assault allegations by then-video coach Brad Aldrich against former Chicago Blackhawks player Kyle Beach. Bowman, who had been GM of Blackhawks since 2010, stepped down from that role the same day. New York Rangers general manager Chris Drury was named assistant GM for the Olympic team. “There’s nothing like representing your country and certainly excited to be given this opportunity,” Drury said. “Billy and I are definitely going back a long way and I’m excited to be with the staff and looking forward to doing everything he needs to be successful.” Guerin played three times ahead for the US at the Olympics (1998, 2002, 2006). The 2002 Salt Lake City team won the silver medal with Guerin scoring four goals in six games. Drury played alongside Guerin in 2002 and in the 2006 Turin Olympics, when they were roommates. Drury also played at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, scoring two goals in six games and winning a silver medal. “It’s definitely great to have Bill and Chris working together to build our Olympic team,” said Pat Kelleher, executive director of USA Hockey. “They were exceptional players in their day, both played in the Olympics, and today they are experienced leaders of NHL clubs. Our team is in good hands.” Toronto Maple Leafs Center Austin Matthews, Blackhawks ahead Patrick Kane and Blackhawk’s defender Seth Jones were the first three names submitted for the United States team on October 7. The rest of the 25-player squad is expected to be announced in January. One player still under consideration is the Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel, who has yet to play this season after undergoing surgery to repair a hernia in his neck on Nov. 12. He was expected to take three months to recover. The United States will start playing in the tournament against host country China on February 10. “I have been in contact with Jack’s agent, but the details of those conversations I must keep between him and me,” Guerin said. “I’m not excluding anyone now.” The U.S. men’s team finished seventh at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics, when NHL players did not compete. It placed fourth at the 2014 Sochi Olympics. NHL.com staff writer Mike Zeisberger contributed to this report

