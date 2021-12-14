South Asians Favorite Sport Cricket To Get Big Boost In New York State





New York Governor signs a bill sponsored by Indian US Senator Kevin Thomas to promote South Asians’ favorite sport. South Asians’ favorite sports cricket is set to get a major boost in New York with Governor Kathy Hochul signing a bill to officially promote the game and recognize it as an important part of the state’s social and cultural fabric. On Dec. 10, Hochul signed legislation (S.146/A.479) sponsored by Senator Kevin Thomas, the first Indian American to serve in the New York state legislature, and Assembly member Nily Rozic, according to a press release from the Thomas office. New York State holds a special place in the history of the world’s second most popular sport: the first recorded cricket game in North America took place in New York in 1751. Today, cricket is rapidly gaining popularity in the United States and especially New York State, thanks to the influence of immigrant communities from the Caribbean, Europe, Africa and South Asia, the release said. In 2008, the New York State Department of Education created the first competitive public school cricket program in America, which now has more than 30 teams. For the first time in recent history, the United States is scheduled to host the International Cricket Council Mens T20 World Cup in June 2024. The sport of cricket goes hand in hand with the diversity and multiculturalism of our state, which is home to a number of thriving immigrant communities who grew up playing cricket and watching cricket, said Thomas, who is of Malayalee descent. As one of the most popular sports in the world, cricket represents a great opportunity for New York State – culturally, socially and economically. In fact, I believe New York has a unique opportunity to become the official cricket capital of the US, Thomas added, thanking Hochul for recognizing the legitimacy and value of cricket to our state, and for signing it. legislation in law. Cricket is already a bona fide American pastime that brings everyone together and should be celebrated for that, Rozic said. As the second most popular sport in the world, cricket brings with it a huge audience and economic development opportunities. With the growth of numerous leagues in New York, boosting cricket activity through tourism would benefit the sport and recognize its place in New York, she added. Ajith Bhaskar Shetty, a member of the US Cricket Council, said he thanked Thomas, Rozic and Hochul for their continued support for the cricket community and said Senator Thomas’ bill promotes not only the game of cricket, but the thousands of players and fans here in it. New York supports. Ashok Adikoppula, Youth Cricket Coordinator for USA Cricket, said: As one of USA Cricket Youth Cricket Coordinator, I am very excited about the youth, now they will have the opportunity to choose another global sport as their career option and excel with the proper support system through both the USA Cricket and the New York State Athletics Commission.

