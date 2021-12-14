Nevada Football Coach Ken Wilson Earns $950,000 in Base Salary, Bonuses





Nevada’s next football coach gets a pay raise and becomes the highest paid football coach in school history. The contract for Ken Wilson, obtained Monday by the Reno Gazette Journal, states that he will receive $300,000 in base salary annually. NCAA’s top levels. The contract was signed on December 10. At $950,000 per year, it would equal $4.75 million over five years. The deal, which will run through the 2026 regular season, will also have incentive bonuses for team performance and achievement of academic standards. Wilson replaces former Pack coach Jay Norvell, who took over from Colorado on December 6. Norvell received a $9 million five-year deal from CSU, making him Mountain West’s highest-paid coach. The five-year contract was signed Friday by UNR president Brian Sandoval, new coach Ken Wilson and athletic director Doug Knuth and UNR’s general counsel Mary Dugan. “This is the right person at the right time,” Sandoval said Friday. Sandoval said Wilson is a coach who will be with the program for a long time to come. “He’s really blue. This is his dream job. He wants to stay here forever,” said Sandoval. “He will end his career here.” Sandoval said the contract shows UNR is making an investment in the bus and plans to invest in facilities. Added incentives Wilson’s contract also has a number of incentives for both performance on and off the field. He can earn up to $75,000 for the Wolf Pack that wins between six and eight Mountain West games, along with $25,000 in bonuses for beating a team at the Power 5 conferences or for winning a Mountain West title. A non-New Years Six Bowl game would also be worth $25,000, with appearances in an NY6 game or the College Football Playoff also adding bonuses. Wilson can also earn a $25,000 bonus for the soccer team that posts a combined GPA of 3.0 or higher in the fall or spring semester. Whatever the Nevadas’ final results in any given season, Wilsons’ total incentive package will pay no more than $450,000. Redemption or Termination Wilson’s deal kicks off with a pretty hefty $4 million buyout if he exits his position before January 31, 2023. That figure drops by a $1 million annually in each of the next two years. The coaches buyout would then end at $950,000 if he were to leave between February 1, 2025 and January 31, 2026. On the other hand, should Nevada fire Wilson without cause before the end of the contract, he would owe him the following: * Until November 30, 2022: $2 million * December 1, 2022 to November 30, 2023: $1.5 million *December 1, 2023 to November 30, 2024: $1 million *December 1, 2024 to November 30, 2025: $500,000 This is a latest news item and will be updated. Siobhan McAndrew tells stories about the people of Northern Nevada and covers education in Washoe County. Read her journalism here. Please consider supporting her work by subscribing to the Reno Gazette Journal.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rgj.com/story/news/2021/12/13/nevada-football-coach-ken-wilson-950-000-base-pay-bonuses/6503073001/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

