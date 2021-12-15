Tennis beats horse racing in glamour





The Australian Open has become a worthy opponent to the spring carnival in the game of glamour, as more brands and celebrities find horse racing on the nose. With American fashion giant Ralph Lauren expanding its sponsorship deal and champagne house Piper Heidseck and watchmaker Rolex on board as partners of the Australian Open, the summer Grand Slam is courting luxury fans. Ralph Lauren has expanded its partnership with the AO Glam Slam, the world’s first LGBTQI+ tournament integrated into a Grand Slam event. The Wimbledon and US Open sponsor is also the official outfitter of the 4000 Australian Open staff, which launch its latest collection of polo shirts, jackets, headwear and accessories using sustainable materials such as recycled polyester, nylon and responsibly sourced cotton. Key pieces from official outfitter Ralph Lauren’s Australian Open 2022 collection. It will be available for purchase at the Ralph Lauren Australian Open pop-up stores, Polo Ralph Lauren stores and at Ralphlauren.com worldwide. Ralph Laurens’ partnership with the Glam Slam and increased sponsorship, which extends to the towels used in Melbourne Park, is part of a long-term drive by event organizers to expand the appeal of the Australian Opens to a wider audience, including A-list aspirants. If we were relying purely on tennis enthusiasts, we wouldn’t be growing our fan base, said Ben Slack, chief revenue and experience officer for Tennis Australia. Everyone will be quite surprised at how much our partners invested in the on-site experience in January.

We can’t just provide the experiences. It would be too expensive. Our partners have access to their own brand experiences, as well as their networks of ambassadors and influencers. We trust that they add to the experience. For some influencers affiliated with international brands, center court is safer to tag in social media posts than at the racetrack. In 2019, activists on social media campaigned against pop star Taylor Swift performing at the Melbourne Cup before the singer canceled her performance. This year, founder of The Upside activewear brand Jodhi Meares, television personality David Campbell and influencer Abbie Chatfield joined the #nuptothecup movement, which opposes horse racing. With many luxury brands seeking non-controversial sports, tennis is perfect as it has continued to evolve in the sponsorship arena, said Camille Thioulouse, founder of digital talent agency The Societe, which partners with influencers Elle Ferguson and Whitney Port. They have opened up to diversity and inclusion, which is important to a customer audience. A view of the Piper Heidseck bar at the Australian Open, with florist Katie Marx teaming up with stylist Christopher Wagstaff. Inclusion is important to Piper Heidseck, sponsor of the Oscars and the Cannes Film Festival. The French champagne house has renewed its sponsorship of the Australian Open for the next three years and will build a champagne bar on the Rod Laver Arena terrace, designed by Melbourne stylist Christian Wagstaff, with flowers from renowned florist Katie Marx.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.smh.com.au/lifestyle/fashion/how-tennis-is-beating-horse-racing-in-the-glamour-stakes-20211214-p59hcf.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos