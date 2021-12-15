Cricket world erupts ‘insane’ Mitch Marsh moment

Mitch Marsh has shot down a stunning century for the Perth Scorchers in the BBL. Image: Getty/Fox Sports

Mitch Marsh left Australian cricket fans in a frenzy on Tuesday night with a stunning 60-ball undefeated century as the Perth Scorchers took their third win in the BBL out of as many games.

In his first game of the tournament, Marsh took his highest Twenty20 score and the first century to lead his side to a 53-run victory over the Hobart Hurricanes at Bellerive Oval.

The all-rounder started his innings with a four and six and unleashed a trio of maxima from D’Arcy Short’s spin in the penultimate over when Perth placed 5-182.

In response, the Hurricanes lost pivot Matthew Wade in the first over and never really recovered, despite some lustful blows from Ben McDermott in the middle overs.

It continues a red hot run for Marsh, who scored best for Australia in their Twenty20 World Cup final victory over New Zealand and backed it up with an unbeaten 60 from 27 balls against England A.

He was forced to temper his aggression early on as Perth lost the top wickets before pairing with Laurie Evans, imported from England (40 from 24 balls) for a crucial 67 point score.

“It was a lot of fun. It’s nice to be back in the orange,” Marsh told Fox Cricket.

“I don’t necessarily try to get off the target with a boundary. It’s more just my way of thinking.

“I know that if I prepare well, I can take over the game from ball one.”

Marsh’s stunning innings left cricket fans in awe, with many flocking to social media to praise the Australian star.

Mitch Marsh century leads Scorchers to the top of the BBL table

Perth scored 57 runs in the last four overs as Marsh unleashed and brought on his century on the penultimate ball of the innings.

The Scorchers are the only undefeated BBL side and sit at the top of the table, while the Hurricanes have won one of their first three games.

Perth speedy Jason Behrendorff (1-14) first threw three frugal overs at the trot and picked up Wade’s big scalp.

Fellow speedster and England imported Tymal Mills finished 3-23 against his former franchise as the Hurricanes were all out for 129 in the 19th over.

Mitch Marsh celebrates after scoring his century in the BBL. (Photo by Steve Bell/Getty Images)

After losing the toss, the Hurricanes were forced to knock down a bowler with speedy Joel Paris leaving the field with a groin problem after sending off just 1.4 overs.

“He’s a gun. Losing him was disappointing. Hopefully it’s not the tournament,” said McDermott.

Scott Boland (1-45 from four overs) took a fair share of the penalty, as did Short (0-41 from four overs), who was called in for extra overs.

Perth wicketkeeper Josh Inglis managed just two in his return from Australia A-tasks but nailed two stumpings.

