Emma Raducanu opens on favorite royal – ‘She’s such an inspiration’ | tennis | Sport





Her win over Flushing Meadows, which culminated in beating fellow teenager Leylah Fernandez in straight sets in the final, was made even more remarkable by the fact that she won the tournament without dropping a set. As a result, her world ranking, as high as 150 when she arrived in New York, currently stands at No. 19, as her focus shifts to a first-ever tilt at the Australian Open in January. Raducanu’s success made her a superstar, and in the wake of her US Open victory, she attended a number of prestigious events, including the Met Gala. And she certainly caught the attention of the royal family, with the Queen congratulating her on her win over Fernandez, with a spokesperson later confirming that the 95-year-old stayed up late into the night to watch her seal win. JUST IN: Rafael Nadal voices concern as Spaniard returns to injury ahead of Australian Open

Raducanu, who also made the last 16 of Wimbledon in July, didn’t hide her joy at Her Majesty’s message, after being told her win was “proof” of her hard work and dedication. The Queen was not the only royal to make contact with Raducanu, however, as after her semi-final victory, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton sent her a congratulatory message on Twitter. In addition, on her return to Great Britain, the Bromley player was even joined by the Duchess in doubles training, after which she said she was impressed by her new playing partner’s forehand. Speak with People Magazine, Raducanu revealed the full extent of her admiration for the 39-year-old. NOT MISSING:

“I think the Duchess is such a great inspiration, just with the way she goes about everything and how she does so much good work for charities. She’s a real inspiration for the whole country,” she says. And her impromptu play with the royal family has become one of her highlights of a whirlwind year. “It was quite a surreal experience to play tennis with the Duchess. “It was a little crazy, but she was really sober and normal. So I thought it was a really cool experience.”

