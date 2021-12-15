USA Hockey has plan B if NHL stops playing in Beijing





Employees work near the emblem for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics on display at the Shanghai Sports Museum in Shanghai, China, December 8, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Dec. 14 (Reuters) – USA Hockey will have a “Plan B” for the Beijing Winter Olympics if the National Hockey League decides not to participate due to concerns and protocols over COVID-19, Assistant Executive Director John Vanbiesbrouck said Tuesday. The NHL agreed to a schedule hiatus to allow players to compete in Beijing, with the caveat that it could only withdraw if a plethora of COVID-19 disruptions cause games to resume during the Olympic window. are planned. Those concerns escalated on Monday when the Calgary Flames became the third team in the past month to have games postponed due to COVID-19. Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register The postponed Calgary games bring the number to be moved to eight to eight after outbreaks at the Ottawa Senators and New York Islanders. If the NHL pulls out of Beijing, USA Hockey should bring together a team from other leagues, as it did for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games. NHL players did not compete in South Korea after the league was unable to negotiate an agreement with the International Ice Hockey Federation. “Plan B is we need to see what our pool options are,” Vanbiesbrouck said during a phone call to announce Bill Guerin as the general manager of the men’s team. “Last time there were some American Hockey League players available, players who played in Europe and the NCAA. “That would probably be our player pool, but we’re focused on plan A and hopefully we’ll get there.” Pat Kelleher, executive director of U.S. hockey, said he received an updated playbook from Beijing organizers on Monday, but was still waiting for clarification on the concerns, particularly about how long players in China will have to quarantine if they are. produce a positive COVID-19 test. Even if the NHL decides to go ahead with Olympic participation, fears of an extended quarantine could potentially shrink the player pool Guerin allocated, although there’s no evidence of that yet. “There is always an opportunity, but part of our responsibility is that they feel comfortable getting all the information we can and passing it on to them,” Guerin said. “The last thing we want to do is put anyone in danger.” The NHL has until January 10 to withdraw from the Beijing Olympics without a financial penalty. USA Hockey will announce the men’s team after that deadline, most likely between January 12-14. The US women’s team will be confirmed on January 1, ahead of the Games, which begin on February 4. “We’re just trying to communicate with everyone as best we can, knowing there’s a lot of uncertainty,” Kelleher said. “Obviously the longer we wait for some of these things, we hope the answers can be better for the cause and provide the best, safest solution so that everyone can feel good about going to Beijing to play hockey.” Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto. Editing by Toby Davis Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/usa-hockey-will-have-plan-b-if-nhl-drops-out-beijing-games-2021-12-14/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos