Mubadala World Tennis Championship – Draw, scores, schedule, results, how to watch, Rafa Nadal and Andy Murray in action





The world’s best tennis players will descend on Abu Dhabi as preparations for the 2022 Australian Open are in full swing. There will be a star-studded men’s lineup with Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray both coming into action. Here’s everything you need to know about the Mubadala World Tennis Championship, which is live on Eurosport and discovery+. Australian Open “What about his desire?” – Henin does not expect Djokovic to dominate Slams in 2022 16 HOURS AGO What is the Mubadala World Tennis Championship? The Mubadala World Tennis Championship is a three-day practice event in Abu Dhabi where most of the tournament’s players will travel to Australia for the Australian Open, which starts on January 17. As the tournament is an exhibition event, no ranking points will be available, but it will showcase some of the world’s best tennis players. Where will the tournament take place? The tournament will take place at the International Tennis Centre, Zayed Sports City, in Abu Dhabi. ‘I didn’t deserve to win’ – Murray after missing seven match points Who is participating in Abu Dhabi? The top men’s players to compete in Abu Dubai include defending champions Nadal, Andrey Rublev, Denis Shapovalov, Taylor Fritz, Dan Evans and three-time Grand Slam champion Murray. Thiem was scheduled to play Murray on Thursday but has withdrawn from the competition as he is still recovering from a wrist injury. Murray, who won the event in 2009 and 2015, says he has many fond memories of the tournament. I have many fond memories of Abu Dhabi and I look forward to returning,” he said. Where is Emma Raducanu? US Open champion and UK number one Raducanu was set to head into action against Belinda Bencic on an action-packed opening day, but she was forced to pull out after testing positive for Covid-19. She has been replaced by Ons Jabeur, who will make history as the first Arab to play in the championship. What is the schedule? Thursday December 16 Taylor Fritz v Denis Shapovalov

Dan Evans v Andy Murray

Our Jabeur – Belinda Bencic Friday December 17 Play-off fifth place

Andrey Rublev v Taylor Fritz or Denis Shapovalov

Rafael Nadal vs Dan Evans or Andy Murray Saturday December 18 Play-off third place

Men’s final When is the tournament? The star-studded exhibit will run from December 16-18 before most, if not all, players will fly to Australia to prepare for the 2022 season. How can I view it? You can watch the 13th Mubadala World Tennis Championship live on Eurosport, the Eurosport app, eurosport.co.uk and stream at discovery+. How else can I follow the tournament? As well as watching the action on discovery+ and through the Eurosport app on any device we will cover every corner of the event here Eurosport.co.uk and our other digital platforms. – – – Stream the Australian Open 2022 live and on demand on discovery+ Mubadala World Tennis Championship ‘Your body isn’t used to it’ – Corretja worried about Nadal’s condition before return 16 HOURS AGO Mubadala World Tennis Championship Raducanu tests positive for Covid, misses Mubadala World Tennis Championship YESTERDAY AT 13:57

