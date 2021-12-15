Sports
Brooklyn Nets’ list of COVID-19 protocols grows to seven as six more players are banned, including James Harden
NEW YORK — James Harden and Bruce Brown have joined the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols, the Nets announced about an hour before Tuesday night’s game at Barclays Center against the Toronto Raptors.
The two additions brought the team to seven players who were banned due to the day’s protocols. Striker Paul Millsap came in on Monday and was followed earlier Tuesday by forwards LaMarcus Aldridge, James Johnson, DeAndre’ Bembry and guard Jevon Carter.
Coach Steve Nash said a “few” of both coaches and staffers have also entered the protocols.
“We’re not naive enough not to worry about more people getting the virus, but we can’t control that,” Nash said shortly before the Harden and Brown announcement.
“We just have to see what the protocols are. There’s not much we can do now except wait for the results to come in and determine what we have in our hands, so in a way we’re playing the wait-and-see game, and in a way will be ready to hear to be, depending on what happens.”
Nash noted that “predominantly” all players who tested positive were asymptomatic.
Harden walked into Barclays Center about an hour before it was revealed that he had entered the protocols. Brown, meanwhile, was on the field warming up for the game.
To clear competition health and safety protocols, a player must either be out for a minimum of 10 days, or return two negative PCR tests at least 24 hours apart.
Kevin Durant, who was doubtful of taking on Toronto due to right ankle pain, was cleared to play by the team’s doctors, giving the Nets eight available players for the game: Nic Claxton, David Duke Jr., Kessler Edwards, Blake Griffin, Patty Mills, Day’Ron Sharpe, Cam Thomas and Durant.
Brooklyn is left without Joe Harris (left ankle surgery) and Kyrie Irving (failure to meet New York City’s vaccination requirements).
The Nets faced the Chicago Bulls on December 4. The Bulls have just entered a period where their roster has been decimated by a COVID-19 outbreak.
Chicago had postponed two games against Detroit and Toronto this week – the first NBA games this season were postponed. In Chicago, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Troy Brown Jr., Coby White, Javonte Green, Matt Thomas, Derrick Jones Jr., Ayo Dosunmu, Stanley Johnson and Alize Johnson all entered the protocols.
The New York Knicks on Tuesday let their third player in the past four days enter protocols in rookie guard Quentin Grimes. Obi Toppin and RJ Barrett went into the protocols over the weekend.
The Nets, meanwhile, were just scrambling to figure out who they would get on the field. ESPN’s Bobby Marks reported that Brooklyn could have as many as five hardship exceptions to try to fill their roster with more than the eight players they had available Tuesday, but that each would cost Brooklyn nearly $500,000 in luxury taxes.
In the end, Nash chose to start rookie guard Duke, who has a two-way deal, in Harden’s quintessential starting spot, alongside Durant, Mills, Griffin and Claxton.
“You just do your best,” Nash said when asked how he tries to navigate such a complex roster situation in the blink of an eye. “There’s no magic formula for that.
“You just try to be audible and flexible and go with the information as it comes, not just with testing and before the game, but also during the game we have to be aware and alive and make sure we find the balance between trying to be as competitive as possible, but also protect the group.”
As for another of Brooklyn’s missing players, Nash said there was no update on Irving’s status as he is unvaccinated and thus ineligible to play games in New York City. The Nets announced before the season that they would not use Irving as a part-time player.
“I don’t have any updates,” Nash said. “I’ve been in touch with him, but totally out of the scope of the question and just in life in general. So we’ve been in touch last week, but not with any information or insight that things are changing.
“I know he is training and I know he would like to play, but I think the boundaries are still the same as for the recent reports.”
Tuesday marks the start of a five-game homestand for the Nets. From there, Brooklyn heads west to face the Portland Trail Blazers on December 23, before playing their two games in Los Angeles this season: first against the Lakers on Christmas Day on ABC/ESPN and then against the Clippers. Dec 27.
Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN contributed to this report.
