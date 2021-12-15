Former Boston Bruins forward David Backes talked about his time with the Bruins and let’s just say Backes doesn’t really have many fond memories of Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy and the last two seasons of the five-year $30 million contract he signed with the B’s back on July 1, 2016.

As always with the media during his time as captain of the St. Louis Blues for ten seasons, as an occasional deputy captain with the Bruins, and as an Anaheim Duck in the last two seasons of his career, David Backes was brutally honest but also respectfully in the latest edition of the Cam and Strick podcast. While it was far from the beginning of the end of his relationship with Cassidy, it’s hard for not just him but anyone to forget that Cassidy scratched veteran leader Backes for rookie Karson Kuhlman in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals. of 2019 against his former team, the St. Louis Blues.

It’s easy to argue that Backes’ leadership and physical style could have helped the Bruins against the Blues attack in that 4-1 home ice defeat, but based on what David Backes told his former teammate Cam Stewart and co- host Andy Strickland said, that style was never part of Cassidy’s style while Backes was a Bruin.

“We had different views on how hockey should be played,” Backes said, seemingly biting his tongue and about to say more. “He was a smaller, puck-moving defender, and I was trying to eat smaller, puck-moving defenders. I had more of the Blues hockey or traditional Bruins hockey mentality of ‘Let’s get it in and don’t let them get out’ until they fish out the back of their net” and “Let’s go low to high, hit it” to the net, I’ll see you there and I’ll jam it home” and he wanted to check through the neutral zone and get it over wearing the blue line and finding the game and it was just… I think we could have communicated more of what he was looking for because I tried to adapt.”

Adjusting for David Backes, or so he thought at the time, was to trim so he could keep up with the speed of the game and the Bruins system. Looking back on those last two seasons in Black and Gold, Backes wonders if maybe Cassidy could have adapted a little more to Backes if Backes had just stuck with his style?

“I was trying to lose weight to keep up with the game and in hindsight I should have just said, ‘Hey, I’m who I am and you’re not going to make it. …I’m more of a hammer than. …or a drill and me I’m who I am and I’m going to try to be the best version of myself and hopefully you can use me to mud through the corners and get to the front of the net,” Backes acknowledged.

“You look at my type of player that’s been through there and it’s like ‘no, not happy; not happy’ and rightly so, because it was a good team, but we never saw each other. Even if I’m one-on-one I probably go behind the defender and I challenge him to go back for the puck because hopefully I’m going to destroy him and then I get the puck that way and then try a one -on-one move and it’s not going to work because he takes it from me and sends it back onto the ice. So not happy with the way I did things and the ice age is dwindling, dwindling, dwindling, and now you are an excess, spare parts rather than an integral part of your team.”

Backes said that while the leadership core led by then-captain Zdeno Chara, Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron were empathetic to Backes’ dwindling role on the team, they never actually started fighting for him or igniting the subject because of the dynamics of the coach-player relationship with Cassidy and the players.

“They did say that to me, but I think there’s also an attitude of, is there a place to go to the coach’s office and say ‘What’s going on?’ said David Backes. “I mean, part of what it’s evolved into is I’m now sitting on the bench for 50 minutes a game and I’ll still be there trying to pep everyone up and keep everyone there and keep guys going. So I became more of that later in my career, but it felt effective to do that.”

While Game 7’s healthy scratch will always sting, the months leading up to the trade on February 21 sent David Backes, a first-round pick in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, and prospect Axel Andersson to the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for forward Ondrej Kase. stabbed.

“No worse than that,” Backes said when asked how the trade was going. “So I had played about 16 games and that was the year I had the concussion, so I went to see Dr. [Jeffrey] Kutcher in November. I also had some time on the IR so it wasn’t like I was available all year round, but there were also times when I thought, ‘I’m available, put me in the coach, I’m ready to play and I was ‘ not playing.

So, finally, I think they made the organizational decision where it was like ‘You’re no longer going to be part of this group’ and so they called me up and said, ‘We’re going to put you on waivers, and what are your plan?’ and I was like ‘What do you mean, what are my plans? I don’t really want to play in the minors. I don’t want to go to Providence’ and it’s like ‘OK, that’s good because we don’t want you to go there either and we’re going to find you a trade and if we don’t find anything, we’ll probably buy you out this summer “And not exactly what I wanted to hear, but I thought my career wasn’t really over yet, but who knows, maybe another trading deadline is coming.”

What happened next still leaves a sour taste in Backes’ mouth.

“So they didn’t want me to go to Providence, I couldn’t. …well, I wasn’t on the team anymore, so it was like after a week or two I was like, ‘If someone picks me up and I’m just sitting at home, I’m going to be a bag of turds when the new team gets me,’ Backes recalled. “And I want to be a good player to extend my career,” so I was like, ‘Let me come to the rink when the guys aren’t there, train and at least stay in good shape and I’ll be a better asset to you. you are like someone wants me to trade for, and they said no. So I said, ‘okay let me go to Providence and just let me train. Again, if someone trades for me, I’m useful’ and they came back “No, we don’t want you to do that and we don’t think you should train or skate alone because we don’t want you hurt if we buy you out.”

So I couldn’t have trained or skated for six weeks and then you don’t know, ‘Okay, what happens if I do it alone and I get hurt somehow, skating on my own, are they going to pay me? Then you may have breached your contract because you were injured somewhere outside of team activities. …I was like lifting in my basement with jars of cat litter because I had no training facilities at home. I tried my best, and frankly, I was actually at a Christian conference because I wasn’t doing anything.”

Backes stayed there, at the San Diego conference, for about ten days and said he got to the point where he thought his career was over, until his agent finally called with the news that there was a team interested in looking after him. to act. That team turned out to be the Anaheim Ducks and Backes and his family was more than welcome to waive his no-motion ban to get into a hot-weather climate. He was given time to get back into shape by then Ducks GM Bob Murray, but when he finally returned, he was only able to play six games before the COVID break on March 12, 2020.

Backes retired from the NHL on September 9.