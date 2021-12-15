These researchers are working on humanoid robots that can fly





Forget to take the stairs. Robots of the future can fly their way through cities using jetpacks. If the concept ever gets off the ground.

Italian researchers build a jet-powered humanoid that flies robot that could provide people with disaster relief and lay the groundwork for developing flying human exoskeletons. This is just the latest example of what researchers are doing with engineering. Robots are starting to do incredible things like play table tennis, do backflips and mimic human facial expressions. iRonCub tries to bring together all the other robot prototypes in development, but it may be redundant. Robotics is advancing fastto create mechanized machines that perform many tasks that people consider corrective or potentially life-threatening. There are countless tech companies developing a range of robots that do all kinds of things, but many of them have difficulty walking or go upstairs. Humanoid robots, with designs based on human anatomy and human maneuvers, have been shown to hold the most promise in tests. Equipping a robot with human-like mechanics makes it easier for them to work their way through a human-centric world. SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY Related:Caltech’s Leonardo Bipedal Robot Walks, Flies and Even Rides Skateboards Taking robots a step further, humanoid robots that can move into dangerous territory that humans normally cannot or are not allowed to reach are useful. Dynamic Interaction Control Lab, based in Italy, combines the best of both worlds by developing a humanoid robot that could be capable of flying in harsh conditions and disaster areas. The iRonCub, powered by a jetpack and equipped with quadrotors for maximum flight capability, can bypass devastated human infrastructure and still conduct human-like operations once it reaches the disaster area. In addition, the robot could potentially transport cargo or people to and from disaster areas, reducing the risk commonly taken by first responders.

Next step, flying people The researchers of the project hope that iRonCub can help develop successful flying exoskeletons for humans. However, their technology bears many similarities to Richard Browning’s body-controlled jet engine suit, which flew successfully while the iRonCub has not yet taken off. Browning set a world record for fastest 100m in his human jet suit, amazing people and showing what his technology can do. While iRonCub and other ariel robots can reduce any human injury or accident while developing flying human suits, it may not be necessary because people are making much more progress with the technology, who are not deterred by the dangers.

It’s an exciting time to be alive, with advanced technologies like artificial intelligence, virtual reality and robotics making phenomenal progress, moving from prototypes to real-life applications. Who knows if iRonCub will make it in the world, but the concept holds promise that it can help people in many endeavors. It is inspiring to see how people cross borders to reach new technological heights. Dynamic Interaction Control Lab is: to create robots that move us understanding from science fiction to reality. Next:Singapore says it has little police, so it uses robots to check on citizens

