UNC football, Mack Brown to officially sign 2022 recruiting class

Recruits in North Carolina and across the country will sign binding letters of intent during the first term of Division I college football that begins Wednesday and continues through Friday.

UNC footballs 2022 recruiting class is currently ranked first in the ACC and eighth overall in the country, per 247Sports composite ranking. Here’s an introduction to what high school seniors are expected to sign early this week with Coach Mack Browns’ program, as well as links to past coverage of the class.

All rankings are from the 247Sports composite. This story is being updated.

Commitments so far: 17 (previous year: 19)

National rank: No. 8 (last year: No. 14)

Conference rank: No. 1 (last year: No. 3)

Average Recruiting Rank: 0.9161 (previous year: 0.9087)

Star breakdown: two five star recruits, nine four star recruits and six three star recruits (17)

Positional breakdown: one quarterback, two running backs, two wide receivers, three offensive linemen, four defensive linemen, two linebackers and three defensive backs (17)

Breakdown by state: seven from Virginia, four from North Carolina, two from Georgia, one from Alabama, one from Illinois, one from Pennsylvania and one from South Carolina (17)

DL Travis Shaw

Bio: Five-star recruit from Grimsley High School in Greensboro No. 1 Player in State, No. 2 Defensive Lineman in Class, and No. 4 General Recruit in Class 6-foot-5 and 310 Pounds Orally Recorded Aug. 21, 2021

OT Zach Rice

Bio: Five-star recruit from Liberty Christian Academy in Lynchburg, Virginia. No. 1 player capable, No. 1 offensive tackle in class and No. 11 overall recruit in class 6-foot-6 and 282 pounds verbally committed on October 21, 2021

W.R. Andre Greene Jr.

Bio: Four-star recruit from St. Christophers School in Richmond, Virginia. No. 3 player in state, No. 8 wide receiver in class and No. 65 overall recruit in class 6-foot-3 and 185 pounds orally recorded on November 17, 2021

RB George Pettaway

Bio: Four-star recruit from Nansemond-Suffolk Academy in Suffolk, Virginia. Number 4 player capable, number 8 walks back in class and number 110 overall recruit in class 5 foot-11 and 190 pounds verbally recorded on September 22, 2021

LB Sebastian Cheeks

Bio: Four-star recruit from Evanston Township High School in Evanston, Illinois No. 5 player in state, No. 12 linebacker in class and No. 139 general recruit in class 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds orally recorded on July 28, 2021

RB Omarion Hampton

Bio: Four-star recruit from Cleveland High School at Clayton No. 3 player in state, No. 12 running back in class and No. 142 total recruit in class 6-foot and 215 pounds orally committed on July 22, 2021

WR Tychaun Chapman

Bio: Four-star recruit from Landstown High School in Virginia Beach, Virginia. No. 5 player able, No. 27 wide receiver in class and No. 174 overall recruit in class 5 foot-9 and 172 pounds verbally recorded on December 19, 2020

CB Tayon Holloway

Bio: Four-star recruit from Green Run High School in Virginia Beach, Virginia. No. 8-player in the state, No. 24 cornerback in the class and No. 194 general recruit in the 6-foot and 165-pound class orally committed December 25, 2020

Edge rusher Malaki Hamrick

Bio: Shelby High School’s four-star recruit No. 4 player in the state, No. 15 edge rusher in class and No. 196 overall recruit in class 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds orally committed on Feb. 26, 2021

CB Marcus Allen

Bio:Four-star recruit from Walton High School in Marietta, Georgia. No. 25 player capable, No. 31 cornerback in class and No. 266 overall recruit in class 6-foot-2 and 175 pounds orally committed on June 30, 2021

Edge rusher Beau Atkinson

Bio: Four-star recruit from Leesville Road High School in Raleigh No. 6-player in the state, No. 18 edge rusher in the class and No. 274 general recruit in the 6-foot-6 and 240-pound class orally committed on June 16, 2021

Edge rusher Bryson Jennings

Bio: Three-star recruit from Clover Hill High School in Midlothian, Virginia. No. 13 player in state, No. 30 edge rusher in class and No. 425 overall recruit in class 6-foot-6 and 235 pounds orally committed on July 15, 2021

OT Trevyon Green

Bio: Three-star recruit from Life Christian Academy in Colonial Heights, Va. No. 18 player capable, No. 60 offensive gear in the class and No. 710 overall recruit in 6-foot-7 class and 349 pounds verbally committed on January 21, 2021

QB Conner Harrell

Bio: Three-star recruit from Thompson High School in Alabaster, Ala. No. 30 player in state, No. 42 quarterback in class and No. 747 overall recruit in class 6-foot-1 and 189 pounds orally recorded on July 4, 2021

S Will Hardy

Bio:Three-star recruit from the Greater Atlanta Christian School in Norcross, Georgia. … No. 85 player in the state, No. 59 athlete in the class and No. 841 overall recruit in the class… 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds. .. orally recorded on December 13, 2021 (reversed from Virginia)

LB Deuce Caldwell

Bio: Three-star recruit from Mauldin High School in Mauldin, SC No. 12 player in state, No. 81 linebacker in class and No. 852 general recruit in class 6-foot-1 and 210 pounds orally recorded on June 25, 2021

OT Justin Kanyuk

Bio: Three-star recruit from Bethlehem Catholic High School in Bethlehem, Pa. no. 21 player capable, No. 98 offensive tackle in class and unranked nationally 6-foot-5 and 290 pounds committed orally on June 27, 2021

Early Enrollees

Per InsideCarolina, these nine recruits for 2022 plan to enroll early: DL Travis Shaw, OT Zach Rice, OT Trevyon Green, side Beau Atkinson, side Great Hamrick, LB Sebastian Cheeks, LB Deuce Caldwell, RB George Pettaway and QB Conner Harrell.

That leaves at least seven 2022 recruits as summer entrants: WR Andre Greene Jr., RB Omarion Hampton, WR Tychaun Chapman, CB Tayon Holloway, CB Marcus Allen, side Bryson Jennings and OT Justin Kanyuk. Will Hardy, UNC’s 17th and newest commit as of Monday night, has not yet indicated whether it will sign up early.

