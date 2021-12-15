Connect with us

UNC football, Mack Brown to officially sign 2022 recruiting class

It’s time for an early signing day again.

Recruits in North Carolina and across the country will sign binding letters of intent during the first term of Division I college football that begins Wednesday and continues through Friday.

UNC footballs 2022 recruiting class is currently ranked first in the ACC and eighth overall in the country, per 247Sports composite ranking. Here’s an introduction to what high school seniors are expected to sign early this week with Coach Mack Browns’ program, as well as links to past coverage of the class.

All rankings are from the 247Sports composite. This story is being updated.

according to the numbers

Commitments so far: 17 (previous year: 19)

National rank: No. 8 (last year: No. 14)

Conference rank: No. 1 (last year: No. 3)

Average Recruiting Rank: 0.9161 (previous year: 0.9087)

Star breakdown: two five star recruits, nine four star recruits and six three star recruits (17)

Positional breakdown: one quarterback, two running backs, two wide receivers, three offensive linemen, four defensive linemen, two linebackers and three defensive backs (17)

Breakdown by state: seven from Virginia, four from North Carolina, two from Georgia, one from Alabama, one from Illinois, one from Pennsylvania and one from South Carolina (17)

DL Travis Shaw

Five Star 2022 Grimsley defensive lineman and UNC commit Travis Shaw (2) from the sidelines during a home game on October 22, 2021 against Page at Jamieson Stadium.

Bio: Five-star recruit from Grimsley High School in Greensboro No. 1 Player in State, No. 2 Defensive Lineman in Class, and No. 4 General Recruit in Class 6-foot-5 and 310 Pounds Orally Recorded Aug. 21, 2021

Read more:‘No Quit’: After Shoulder Surgery, 5-Star UNC Football Commissioner Travis Shaw Makes Senior Debut

Read more:UNC commit Travis Shaw says you can’t declare love. So here’s how the Tar Heels showed it

