US hockey officials ‘hopeful’ about NHL stars at Olympics

Los Angeles (AFP) United States Olympic hockey officials on Tuesday expressed optimism that NHL stars would play at the 2022 Games in Beijing, amid mounting concerns that Covid-19 could convince players not to participate.

At a press conference to mark the appointment of Bill Guerin of Minnesota Wild as general manager of the US team for Beijing, US officials said they were “completely focused” on sending a full-strength team to China.

National hockey players won the right to play in the 2022 and 2026 Winter Olympics in a new collective bargaining agreement signed in 2020 after players were not released for the 2018 Olympics in South Korea’s Pyeongchang.

However, the Covid-19 pandemic has cast a shadow over NHL players’ participation in Beijing in February.

NHL Players Association executive director Don Fehr said on Saturday that a lack of “concrete answers” from Beijing Games officials about Covid-19 protocols, including quarantine rules, caused uncertainty among players.

During a video conference on Tuesday, USA Hockey executive director Pat Kelleher said that although officials received new guidance on Monday, they are still awaiting clarity on the quarantine rules for players who test positive for Covid-19 in China.

“We received an updated playbook yesterday and we will continue to review it,” Kelleher said.

“We are working with the NHL and the NHLPA. We are certainly hopeful that all systems will work by the time we are ready to go to Beijing.

“But there’s definitely work to be done. There’s a lot of moving parts, a lot of things that need to be discussed and hopefully answered so that everyone can feel their best about sending the best players in the NHL.”

Kelleher said USA Hockey was awaiting “finalization” on the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee’s quarantine rules.

A report in the Toronto Star last week said a player who tests positive for Covid-19 in China must produce two negative tests 24 hours apart, or possibly endure a 21-day to five-week quarantine period.

It was not clear where that quarantine would take place.

The newly appointed general manager of US team Guerin said it is possible that players may choose not to go to Beijing.

“Part of our responsibility is to make sure they’re comfortable, to get all the information we can and pass it on to them,” Guerin said.

“The last thing we want is to put anyone in danger.

“It is very important to give the players the level of comfort that they are looked after and looked after.”

The US team’s assistant general Chris Drury, meanwhile, said he was not aware of any players who did not want to play in Beijing.

“Obviously it’s an evolving situation, but I don’t think there’s been much talk about that until now,” he said.

“But things are changing and we’ll see where we are when we pick the team.”

John Vanbiesbrouck, assistant executive director of hockey operations at USA Hockey and a 2022 coaching staff member, said officials assumed the U.S. team would be made up of NHL players.

“We are putting our entire focus on the going of our NHL players,” said Vanbiesbrouck.

If NHL players opt out, the US would like to send a team from the American Hockey League, American professionals who play in Europe, and college players.

“That would probably be our player pool,” he said. “But we’re focused on plan A and hopefully we’ll get there.”

