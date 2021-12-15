A chat with the people behind Port Pirie Table Tennis Club | the recorder





For many people, table tennis is a fun game in the backyard. They may have fond memories of hitting balls at their siblings, laughing and screeching as they desperately defend themselves with the bat. But some consider it much more than just a game. Sue and Steve Gray are a shining example of this, as they have devoted much of their lives to a sport they both love. Not only did they find passion and skill on the sacred tables of the Port Pirie Table Tennis Club, but they also found each other. Speaking to The Recorder in the comfort of the clubhouse they built, the pair spoke about the highs and lows of their table tennis career. “I started around 1968, so I was a late starter by today’s standards,” said Steve. Sue added, “I joined through a friend in high school whose brother was Steve’s boyfriend; that’s how we got to know each other.” Steve jokingly asked Sue if she’d joined the club to chase him, which was immediately answered with a “no.” “At the time it was called the Concordia Table Tennis Club and was part of an association in Pirie,” Steve continued. “I fell in love with the game just like it was a new game and I had a thirst to learn and improve the skills.” Little did they know when they met that they would eventually start a family together and give birth to two sons. “They were bought up with table tennis and we encouraged the kids to play sports,” said Steve. Sue added: “Because we used to go to tournaments all over the country, they came with us. “They never complained too much.” They said that one of the most important things about table tennis for them is being able to share it with their family. Both their sons play and, more recently, their grandson has started to pick up the game. “It’s probably kept me playing longer than I might have, just to get my sons to play, who I can’t beat anymore,” said Steve. “And having my grandson pick it up and play it is pretty special, I think.” Sue humbly explained how proud they both were of their sons’ achievements in table tennis, with both siding with the state veterans this year. “We gave them their talent,” she said. The only part of the game that they are “a bit over” is the coaching side, even after training players who eventually represented the state. “All these new rules around police checks and things like that — I don’t feel as comfortable as I used to be when coaching,” Steve said. “I may not be as patient as I used to be.” Sue went on to explain how they used to run junior competitions and coaching camps, where parents let their kids into the club for a few hours. Despite that, the couple was still proud of their coaching achievements as they were recognized several times for their efforts. “We won for the board of the club. I think a few years before that I was the coach of the year,” said Steve. Sue added: “We didn’t nominate ourselves, so it was really nice to have people around us who nominated us for those awards.” The many highs and lows have been one of the biggest challenges for the club in recent years. The onset of COVID has prevented the club from holding many of its competitions and the numbers are declining. “We started in February last year with a great new group of players, then we had to stop and we lost them all,” said Sue. Steve said: “We’ve got that core group of players back and it’s been pretty much the same this year as well. It’s kind of knocked our heads, but it’s sustainable.” They hope to see more faces in the new year as the club will focus on recruiting to bolster their numbers. Both Sue and Steve have many stories about table tennis and while they feel like their time in the spotlight is over, the pair are eager to continue giving to the sport they love.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.portpirierecorder.com.au/story/7552444/table-tennis-a-bit-of-back-and-forth/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos