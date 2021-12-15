Lenkes Legacy: A Transformative Leader

Through: Justin Lafleur , Lehigh Sports Communications

During Link Havas’ award-winning career, she was more than just a five-time All-Patriot League honoree, three-time All-Region honoree, and 2021 All-American.

Havas was a transformative leader who has been a centerpiece in the rise of Lehigh hockey.

Born in Maastricht, Netherlands, Havas concentrated on collegiate hockey in the United States in high school. She didn’t know she was going to be one of the best if not the greatest player in Lehigh hockey history, not only for her game on the field, but most importantly as someone who leaves a legacy of leadership in transforming Mountain Hawks culture.

“Lehigh got into the hiring process pretty early, along with a few other schools,” Havas said. “The conversations I had with the coaches at the beginning ultimately made the decision for me. What Coach Dallmeyer said about turning the program around, and for me to be a key part of that, sounded really inspiring.

“I wanted to be part of something bigger than myself.”

She certainly was.

“At one point, Lenke had mentioned that her decision was between a couple of Big Ten universities and Lehigh,” said Lehigh’s head coach. Caitlin Dallmeyer . “Ultimately, her desire to be the change, to be a transformational leader and player in an emerging program, outweighed other experiences offered to her.”

Havas was Dallmeyer’s first international recruit and (now associate head coach) Taylor Dyer .



“We spent hours reviewing the film sent to us through recruiting companies to determine which athlete we thought could have an immediate impact on our program,” says Dallmeyer. “Lenke stood out because she was physically stronger than the majority of our athletes, even without any formal strength training, and her skills were at a level that didn’t exist in our program before.”

Havas helped set up a sort of pipeline from the Netherlands to Lehigh. The Fall of the Mountain Hawks, 2021 roster included four residents of the Netherlands: Havas, junior Sarah Bonthuis , sophomore Lotte Smoreburg and freshmen Guusje Hogendoorn .

“Only in the last year [of high school] the chance to play in the US came on my radar,” said Havas. “An ex-teammate from my old club did the same. My parents and I had talked about it and knew it would be something I would really love.”

They were right. Transitioning from Havas to Lehigh as a freshman in 2017 was an obvious adjustment, but she thrived.

“I think the US as a sports culture is sometimes more focused on general athletics than specific hockey skills,” she said. “In the Netherlands it is very skills oriented and we don’t do extra conditioning or power off the field. It is purely focused on what we do on the field. In the beginning [at Lehigh]”I had to adjust a bit to the weight room and the running.”

Havas came to Lehigh with a strong repertoire that only got better and better throughout her five years in the Brown and White.

“I was mostly a left midfield in high school and sometimes even played on the front line,” she said. “Certainly never in defence. When I got here Coach put me in the centre-back position, so it was definitely a big change, but it suited our team very well at the time.”

During Havas’ career, she impressed the entire field by playing mainly center back and central midfield. She finished with 73 points (third in program history) with 26 goals (tied for third) and 21 assists (tied for first). This past fall alone, Havas was named both Patriot League Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week, earning him the league’s Defensive Player of the Year title. She also became the program’s first-ever four-time All-League honoree last spring, making five this fall after another first-team honor.

On Tuesday, Havas was named a third-team All-American, Lehigh’s first All-American in nearly four decades.

But Havas’ greatest legacy lies in the intangibles of building the LUFH culture.

“The coach wanted to build a winning program and build a championship culture,” Havas said. “Making that statement is really bold and super inspiring.

“She asked if I wanted to be part of the change.”

The answer was an emphatic yes. Havas was sold from the start, but knew it was going to be a process. Results wouldn’t happen overnight.

“Especially in previous years, we had to focus less on the results on the pitch, because if you focus on that, it’s difficult to keep people motivated and persevere,” said Havas. “We celebrated the small successes a lot to make sure we had those in mind in the future and could go for those bigger successes.”

An important part of Lehigh’s hockey culture is that everyone understands and embraces their role.

“From the bench to the starters, everyone knows our roles very well and everyone wants to be the best person they can be in that role,” Havas said. “That also means everyone is bought into the same vision and working towards the same goals.”

Remember how Havas went to the middle to start her Lehigh career? She would later move to midfield and her response was that of a true leader.



“I would always tell Lenke that I loved the idea of ​​her in midfield, but I had to find a central defender who could do the job for her, and she had to be fit enough to move at the speed of the game. steps. were working to play,” said Dallmeyer.

Lenke saw that as a challenge. Not only did she work harder to get her fitness up, but she also took on the role of mentoring her fellow defenders, helping them develop and help them navigate their way. find to filling the central defender.” role.”

It was one of many examples of what has worked for Lehigh’s hockey program. In other words, the Mountain Hawks brought in the right people and normalized behavior of a winning culture.

“You have to be willing to do a lot of unrecognized work,” Havas said. “We worked as hard as a championship team, but our results weren’t there yet, because it’s not something that happens overnight. I think it takes people who are very persistent and mentally strong and who go through many setbacks and still believe in the end goal.”

Compliment the engineering staff for bringing in the right people. Once those players arrive on campus, leaders like Havas help empower the vision outlined in the recruiting process through their actions.

“Spending extra time on the field” [is critical]along with setting high expectations for fitness levels, working on your personal skills, and reaching out to teammates off the field to build strong relationships so you can receive and receive feedback,” Havas said. “Those smaller behaviors were very important in setting us up for results on the field.”

Havas and (fellow fifth year) Drew Sheep have shared a similar vision with the coaching staff and have always tried to pass that vision on to the team.

“Especially in the beginning where there was more of a gap between people who would last and people who weren’t, we tried to look for the future generation and see who would last,” Havas said. “We’ve always tried to be mentors and make people believe that we’ll get there eventually, to not give up, keep our heads down and keep working hard.”

Keep working because of a word of faith.

“We believed in the program and we knew that the program would ultimately be a success,” Havas said. “We wanted to continue to pass that on to the people who came after us so that we could build that strong foundation and culture that would ultimately allow us to enjoy success.”

That success came in a significant way for Lehigh in 2021. The Mountain Hawks finished 11-7, their most wins (and first winning season) since 1994. Lehigh advanced to the Patriot League tournament for the first time since 2011, finishing 4-2 and giving eventual national champion American everything what it can handle in the semi-finals.

There was obvious and understandable disappointment in losing that semi-final, 1-0, but there was no regret. The Mountain Hawks left it all on the field.

“The competitor in me always wants more and of course I wanted to win a championship in my last year,” Havas said. “You always shoot for the stars, but there is absolutely no regrets. When I came into my freshman year, the goals were to make the tournament and have a winning season, and we did. We were able to play American We were able to hold our own, we competed with them and if things had been a little different maybe we would have come out on top It was that close.

“I’m super proud of how we played. That was absolutely the overwhelming emotion after the match pride.”

Havas is so proud of Lehigh hockey’s growth and her role in something bigger than herself that she jumped at the chance to come back for a fifth year of hockey (while earning her graduate degree in applied economics).

“Lehigh has far exceeded all my expectations,” Havas said. “If it hadn’t been for that, I wouldn’t have stayed an extra year. I didn’t even have to think about it when I heard the NCAA allowed us to come back. I was like ‘let’s go for another one ‘. And I’d probably stay a sixth year if I could.”

When you talk about expectations, the feeling is mutual. Lehigh turned out to be a perfect match.



“Lenke exceeded every expectation I had for her coming to Lehigh,” Dallmeyer said. “I knew she would be talented, but I had no idea how she would continue to grow in talent at the pace she has, year after year, adding new elements to her game. She has been diligent to adapt to our questions from her, always putting the team before themselves.”

Havas’ time in uniform is now over, but the impact of her (and her class) will be long-lasting, thanks in large part to her team-first mentality.

“I hope our classroom will be seen as the catalyst for change,” she said. “I hope this was not just a winning season in the period of losing seasons, but this was the first winning season in the following infinite winning seasons. I hope this was the beginning of so much more.”

“I don’t believe any of our athletes are expendable,” Dallmeyer said. “Our athletes have significant significance to our program in several ways, and when their time at Lehigh runs out, they leave an unfillable void. However, more phenomenal athletes will come through our program, learning, growing and leading in ways that are authentic.” are for them, and help our program move forward in new ways.”

Havas’ journey has come to an end, but a new and exciting chapter of Lehigh hockey begins now.

“This season was the end of Lehigh hockey on the field for me, but I hope it’s the beginning for everyone who comes after me to keep winning and wanting more.”