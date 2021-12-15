Manly, Sydney: Australian cricket great Michael Slater is accused of violating a restraining order

Australian cricketing great Michael Slater is behind bars after being charged with allegedly violating a domestic violence warrant.

The 51-year-old was initially arrested in Manly on October 20 and charged with stalking and using a phone to harass his ex-girlfriend Melanie Livesey.

She claimed that Slater harassed her with texts, phone calls and emails before arriving at their house in the Eastern Suburbs.

At 07:45 on Wednesday, he was again apprehended by police and taken to Manly Police Station.

The sporting legend was charged with violating a ban/restriction in AVO, using carriage services to threaten/harass/insult and violating bail.

Michael Slater leaves Manly police station after being charged with domestic violence incident (above)

Slater with his partner Melanie Livesey before his arrest in October

He was refused bail and appeared in Manly’s local court on Wednesday.

According to documents filed with the Waverly Local Court on Nov. 11, Slater used his cell phone “to threaten or harass” between March and October of this year.

The harassment is said to have taken place between 12 and 13 October in Randwick, eastern Sydney.

His attorney James McLoughlin told the court his client was in hospital for “related treatment” and had been assessed by a forensic psychiatrist, NCA Newswire Previously reported.

McLoughlin said he would apply for a hearing on December 23 under Section 14 of the Mental Health Act, and indicated that a plea deal would be filed on that occasion.

Magistrate Carolyn Huntsman initially hesitated at the request, saying, “Are you kidding me?”

The magistrate explained that the court rush was “terrible” and would be awash with bail assessments just before Christmas.

She warned McLoughlin that she had recently seen mental health applications go bad and solicited his submissions beforehand.

Slater had played 74 tests for Australia between 1993 and 2001. Slater is seen with fellow cricketer Michael Clarke

“I’ve seen the Section 14 applications go outrageously bad and you won’t, I’m sure, but (I want) written comments, anything, to respect the time of the court, material sent to us in advance” said Mrs Huntsman.

“It’s often impossible in court, with our workload, the way Section 14s are prepared and presented, I’m sure I don’t have to tell (someone of) your quality.”

Ms Huntsman agreed to grant Slater the December hearing date and he will return to court on December 23.

Police say the incident took place days after Slater was sensationally removed from Channel Seven’s cricket coverage.

His resignation from Channel Seven has been linked to his controversial comments criticizing Australia’s travel restrictions – after flying to India to comment on the Indian Premier League competition and as the Covid-19 pandemic spread. .

Michael Slater’s attorney filed in November to get his charges under Section 14 of the Mental Health Act (pictured, Slater leaves court on October 20)

At one point, he claimed Prime Minister Scott Morrison had “blood on his hands” for his handling of the pandemic.

The retired opening batsman told the prime minister in a series of tweets to get on his private jet and “witness dead bodies in the street.”

“Great to smoke out the Prime Minister on an issue that is a human crisis. The panic, the fear of every Australian in India is real!! How about coming by private jet and witnessing dead bodies in the street!’

After the incident, the former batsman said he was “completely overwhelmed” and did not mean “disrespectful.”

“The tweets came out of sheer desperation and the desire to go home to crying children who were worried about their father,” Slater dearly told The Courier Mail.

“It got very emotional. We arrived in Ahmedabad and passed a Covid testing site. We would see all those corpses by the side of the road. I’ve never seen anything like this in my life. It was so terribly confronting.

“If I had my time again, bearing in mind that it could have been related to what just happened to me on Channel 7, I wouldn’t do it again.”

Australian test cricket great Michael Slater (pictured) was arrested in October over an alleged domestic stalking incident

Slater and his partner Melanie Livesey sold their Randwick home in August of this year for $5.65 million, just a year after buying it for $3.8 million.

The former cricketer played in 74 Tests for Australia, scoring 5312 runs at an average of 42.83 after making his debut on the 1993 Ashes tour of England.

The opening batsman also made 42 one-day internationals, scoring just under 1,000 runs before retiring from major cricket in 2004.

Slater was recently fired from Seven Network’s commentary team for the upcoming summer cricket season, with the network choosing not to renew his contract, citing budgetary pressures.

In 2021 Slater traveled to India to comment on the Indian Premier League competition.