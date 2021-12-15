A preview of a critical early 2022 signing window for LSU Football





This is the day LSU built football towards long before Brian Kelly was hired as coach. In what is an extremely deep class, especially within the Louisiana borders, the Tigers are trying to get to grips with many top recruits who will be making their college decisions this week. Let’s start with the positive news about the current crop of commits. The two largest nations in the class, quarterback Walker Howard and offensive lineman Will Campbell, are set to sign on the program on Wednesday. As the core of this 2022 class, both prospects are excited to put pen to paper and finally head to campus next month. “I’m super excited because it’s been a lifelong dream of mine to sign with the Tigers,” Campbell told LSU Country. “Couldn’t be happier with the group of guys we were supposed to get.” In addition to Campbell and Howard’s signing on Wednesday, local players such as offensive lineman Emery Jones and defensive lineman Fitzgerald West have announced they will also sign on December 15. With 11 pledges committed and at least some ready to sign, the focus is shifting to the uncommitted players, many of whom were on the LSU campus this weekend. There are a few main targets that LSU is hoping to get an autograph with, including receiver Shazz Preston, defensive lineman Quecy Wiggins, receiver Landon Ibieta and safety Jordan Allen. All four players live in Louisiana, and Ibieta is currently the only player committed to another program, Miami. Ibieta and Allen are the first two players to be offered during the Brian Kelly era in the hopes that both will choose to stay home and play for the Tigers. Preston and Wiggins will be the two big names to follow, as both are among the highest-rated prospects in their respective positions. Wiggins signs at Madison Prep gym at 9:00 AM, deciding between LSU, Florida and Alabama. He is an absolute disrupter of the fringe and would be a great addition to what LSU already has in BJ Ojulari and Maason Smith. As for Preston, the St. James receiver is praised by almost everyone who sees him play. One scout described him as almost a mini Justin Jefferson in the way he runs his routes, so keeping him capable would be a huge addition to Kayshon Boutte and the plethora of soon-to-be sophomore weapons LSU has in the pipeline. Here are a few announced times when uncommitted prospects will make their decisions: Quecy Wiggins- Madison Prep Defense End (9am) Shazz Preston- St. James wide receiver (14 hours) Jordan Allen- Lafayette Christian Security (2:30 PM) DJ Wesolak- Boonville, Missouri Defense End (3:30 PM) There are other highly regarded players who make decisions, including linebacker Harold Perkins and safety Jacoby Mathews. Other names to keep an eye out for include TreVonte Citizen (a long-time LSU commit), defensive lineman DJ Wesolak and offensive lineman Juilan Armella. With a lot of work to do to fill a full class, Kelly and the entire LSU staff will continue to work on the lines to get a good idea of ​​who might be going to Baton Rouge. “Recruitment is a priority. It’s always been and always will be at LSU, and that part hasn’t changed,” Davis said. “We’re focusing on drawing a really good class. We’ve got some guys as targets that I think will have an immediate impact on LSU, so that hasn’t slowed down during the transition.”

