England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB)

Over the past 25 years, the number of black British professional cricketers has decreased by 75%. That same community now also accounts for less than 1% of recreational play. That’s a serious decline from a community that has always had a great interest in cricket.

Why did it happen? There are problems on all sides. But the result was and is a situation that must change.

ACE which stands for African Caribbean Engagement has been running as an independent charity for a little over a year. It started as a Surrey CCC programme, then Sport England’s support enabled us to gain independence and take our focus beyond London and the South East with programs now set up in Birmingham and Bristol, also thanks to the support of the ECB and Royal London.

As part of our activity, we focused on certain communities and boroughs where there is often a high level of deprivation and low socio-economic status. Whatever your race, if you live in those conditions, playing cricket can be a challenge. There is also the cost of purchasing equipment, the timing of events, and issues surrounding travel and access to facilities.

Despite all that, we have made tremendous progress while initially having no real expectations. Were teaching in three cities and nine of our children are young adults who have just completed their Foundation 1 coaching course designed as a first step in coaching. They will soon be working at ACE and will be guided by our current coaches, and we can also pay them.

We also have 75 children in the academy program and hundreds of children playing in our community and school groups. If we continue to get the right funding, we may be able to move into even more areas.

Our coaching culture is based on communication and trust. There have always been a lot of entry-level black and Asian community coaches. But hardly anyone made it to the advanced or specialist level. Now, thanks to John Neal, Head of Coach Development at the ECB, and his team, things are opening up and people from different backgrounds got involved.

Only a small number of players will ever make it in the professional game. So they tried to show that there are other avenues to pursue within the sport, be that media, marketing, coaching or anything else.

Coaching is a fantastic thing to do. Making an impact on someone’s life is so rewarding, and I encourage everyone to do it. If you think about it, take that first step. Don’t waste a moment.

If you are a young person, talk to your school, your local club or just google it. Once you’ve started your coaching journey, it’s all about finding the environments that suit you best. Look at different organizations. At ACE, for example, they were more than happy to hire, help and guide new coaches because it’s one thing to take your course, but it’s quite another to coach 60 kids at your local club.

Find a place where you can get some work experience and where you can coach in different environments. the ECBs icoachcricket is a great resource, with hundreds of coaching exercises and videos. Look at that. Take different ideas from different people and try to keep your ideas broad.

>> Read now: Become a cricket coach