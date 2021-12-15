Scotland’s national performance coach’s unique “Batminton” training game combines badminton, cricket and tennis. Watch

Toby Bailey, National Performance Coach and National Selector for Cricket Scotland, took to Twitter to share a unique training video between players from Scotland A-team, Edinburgh Napier University and Scotland U19. The video shows the cricketers in a modified version of badminton. Instead of a badminton racket and a shuttlecock, you see the players rallying with a cricket bat and a tennis ball, with two low benches playing the role of a net. Bailey posted the video to Twitter, also captioning it as: “Rally of the Week from @CricketScotland A-Team and @EdinburghNapier Performance Academy players @LiamNay85875803 @Jamie_Cairns151 @FinMcCreath #footmovement #batfacecontrol #batminton #access”.

Here’s the video:

In the comments section, Bailey also referred to the training game as “Batminton”. He also explained the rules of the game and said it is played on a badminton court and played in a tennis game format.

“The rules of #Batminton as stated by @CricketScotland @EdinburghNapier Performance Academy & A Team players! The game is played on a badminton court with cricket bats. The match is the best of 5 matches in a tennis game format for more pressure points. #batminton”, he wrote.

#batminton the point starts with a bounce and hits the opponent’s service box. The server only gets one serve – no 2nd service – more emphasis on bat face control don’t whack to get a point! From then on, the ball bounce once on each side of the net. #batminton”.

“#batminton the game usually lasts 10-15 minutes depending on how good the players are. Great warm up and brilliant for foot movements, bat face control and access to the ball to play against spin. #batminton”, he needed.

The video was well received by fans and many praised the ingenuity of the concept.