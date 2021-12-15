Colorado Avalanche Gameday: Biting Off The Big Apple





The Colorado Avalanche will face the New York Rangers tonight for the second time in less than a week. This time in their neck of the woods. The first match featured a big hit from Rangers Jacob Trouba on Avalanche superstar Nathan MacKinnon and a subsequent response from Avalanche Captain Gabe Landeskog. Be on the lookout for a heavyweight tilt between Kurtis MacDermid and Ryan Reaves in the wake of last week’s action. COLORADO AVALANCHE The Avalanche are in the midst of a four-game winning streak. Expanding their consecutive wins to five is the focus, but unfortunately, major concerns may lie elsewhere due to COVID. Colorado Defender Devon Toews has been placed on the COVID protocol list and will not be in the lineup for tonight’s matchup. Next, Avalanche signing Justin Barron is likely to appear in his first NHL game tonight. After playing the Avs on Sunday, the Florida Panthers also put two players in the COVID protocol. Not a good sign for a team that had to pause and play the season several times last year due to a COVID postponement. Remark: Devon Toews has officially tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms. He won’t be able to play until after Christmas. We wish him and his family all the best. FORWARD Andre Burakovsky (95) – Nathan MacKinnon (29) – Mikko Rantanen (96) Valeri Nichushkin (13) – Nazem Kadri (91) – Logan OConnor (25) JT Compher (37) – Alex Newhook (18) – Nicolas Aube-Kubel (16) Darren Helm (43) – Tyson Jost (17) – Mikhail Maltsev (11) DEFENDERS Sam Girard (49) – Cale Makar (8) Erik Johnson (6) – Justin Barron (20) Jack Johnson (3) – Kurtis MacDermid (56) NEW YORK RANGERS The Rangers are one of the hottest teams in the NHL to come into tonight’s game and win eight of their last ten games, all by the rules. The Trouba hit show hasn’t been delayed either. Despite having Jujhar Khaira raised and hospitalized, Trouba has not faced any additional discipline from a league that claims to be working towards taking head injuries more seriously. You better believe that the conversation among the Avalanche players is to keep your wits about you tonight. This game also offers an intriguing look at two of the potential 2021 Norris Trophy winners, Cale Makar and Adam Fox. The two will likely be compared for the rest of their respective careers. FORWARD Chris Kreider (20) – Mika Zibanejad (93) – Kaapo Kakko (24) Artemi Panarin (10) – Ryan Strome (16) – Dryden Hunt (29) Alexis Lafreniere (13) – Filip Chytil (72) – Julien Gauthier (15) Kevin Rooney (17) – Barclay Goodrow (21) – Ryan Reaves (75) DEFENDERS Ryan Lindgren (55) – Adam Fox (23) Kandre Miller (79) – Jacob Trouba (8) Patrick Nemeth (12) – Libor Hayek (25) GOAL ENDING Colorado will restart Darcy Kuemper after taking arguably his most impressive win against the Panthers on Sunday. He kept one of the league’s top-scoring teams to just two goals and was a staunch between the pipes with a one-goal lead. The Rangers go with Alexandar Georgiev, who has five wins and two losses this season, posting a 2.85 GAA and 0.911 SV%. Adam Huska got his first start as Ranger the last time these two met, so maybe don’t expect another seven-goal feat from the Avalanche. Could be.

