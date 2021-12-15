United States announces roster for 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship

The center, a sophomore at the University of Michigan, was included in the final roster of 25 players during USA Hockey’s selection camp at the USA Hockey Arena on Tuesday. The team consists of three goalkeepers, eight defenders and 14 attackers.

Beniers scored three points (one goal, two assists) in seven games to help the United States win the 2021 WJC with a 2-0 win against Canada in the championship game. The United States will attempt to win consecutive titles for the first time. Canada was the last team to do so, winning five in a row from 2005-09.

“I think it’s a completely different team,” Beniers said. “We have a lot of familiar faces, which is really nice, and I think it helps that we already have a lot of people who are comfortable around each other.

“I think we did something really special last year and it was really great, but we have to turn the page. We have to remember what worked and what didn’t and implement that in the team this year … try to do it yet better.”

The 2022 WJC is scheduled to take place from December 26 to January 5 in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta.

Forward Brett Berard (New York Rangers) and Landon Slaggert (Chicago Blackhawks), and defenders Brock Faber (Los Angeles Kings), Tyler Kleen (Ottawa Senators) and Jake Sanderson (Senators), the other returning players are from 2021.

“We’ve had a long process of evaluating this team, dating back to the summer show (in July) and scouting these players through their seasons,” said John Vanbiesbrouck, general manager of the U.S. National Junior Team. “We had a great camp and our players and staff did everything we asked of them. We believe in these 25 players and we all have the same goal towards Alberta.”

Beniers and Sanderson, the No. 5 pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, are two of the team’s six first-round NHL draft picks. The others are defenders Luke Hughes (New Jersey Devils, No. 4, 2021) and beyond Matt Coronato (Calgary Flames, No. 13, 2021), Chaz Lucius (Winnipeg Jets, No. 18, 2021) and Mackie Samoskevich (Florida Panthers, No. 24, 2021).

“The confidence is definitely there, we have a very capable group here,” Sanderson said.

Hughes hopes to become the first of the Hughes brothers to help the United States win a World Junior Championship.

Quinn Hughes, a defender for the Vancouver Canucks, played for the team that finished third in 2018 and second in 2019. Jack Hughes, a center with the Devils, played with Quinn in 2019.

“I know nothing about bragging rights (within the Hughes family),” said Luke Hughes. “You’re just trying to win a gold medal for your country and the guys on that team. Ultimately, you’re representing the United States of America and that’s the most important thing. I don’t think there’s any bragging rights.”

Striker Logan Cooley is one of four players making the team eligible for the 2022 NHL Draft. Cooley is the only player with an A rating on NHL Central Scouting’s preliminary players to keep an eye on the 2022 draft roster. The expected first round roster has scored 30 points (14 goals, 16 assists) in 20 games for the USA Hockey National Team Development Program Under-18 Team.

“I have told” [Cooley] Don’t worry too much about the tournament, just play his game,” Beniers said. “I told him not to surrender to one of the older players. I think that was something someone told me last year, and it was some pretty important advice. Don’t give up on the puck so quickly. He knows how to play the game and he’s here for a reason.”

The team will travel to Edmonton on Wednesday, where they will be quarantined for 48 hours before continuing their training. Two friendlies are scheduled to be played against the Czech Republic at the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Center in Red Deer on December 20 and Finland at Rogers Place in Edmonton on December 22.

The United States plays preliminary round matches at Peavey Mart Centrium in Red Deer in Group B with Russia, Sweden, Slovakia and Switzerland. Canada’s qualifying round schedule in Group A at Rogers Place consists of Finland, the Czech Republic, Germany and Austria.

The top four teams in each group will play in the quarter-finals on January 2. The semi-finals are on January 4 and the championship and third place matches are on January 5.

UNITED STATES WJC ROSTER

GOALIES: Drew Seller, Boston University, HE (Chicago Blackhawks); Kaidan Mbereko, Lincoln, USHL (2022 draft eligibility); Dylan Silverstein, USA U-18, NTDP (2022 draft eligibility)

DEFENDERS: *Brock Faber, Minnesota, BIG TEN (Los Angeles Kings); Luke Hughes, Michigan, BIG TEN (New Jersey Devils); Wyatt Kaiser, Minnesota Duluth, NCHC (Chicago Blackhawks); *Tyler Kleven, North Dakota, NCHC (Ottawa Senators); Ian Moore, Harvard, ECAC (Anaheim Ducks); Scott MorrowMassachusetts, HE (Carolina Hurricanes); Jack Peer, St. Cloud State, NCHC (Minnesota Wild); *Jake Sanderson, North Dakota, NCHC (Ottawa Senators)

FORWARD: *Matty Beniers, Michigan, BIG TEN (Seattle Kraken); * Brett Berard, Providence, HE (New York Rangers); Logan Cooley, USA U-18, NTDP (2022 draft eligibility); Matt Coronato, Harvard, ECAC (Calgary Flames); Tanner Dickinson, Sault Ste. Marie, OHL (St. Louis Blues); Dominic James, Minnesota Duluth, NCHC (2022 Eligible Design); Matthew Knees, Minnesota, BIG TEN (Toronto Maple Leafs); Chaz Lucius, Minnesota, BIG TEN (Winnipeg Jets); Carter Mazury, Denver, NCHC (Detroit Red Wings); Sasha Pastujov, Guelph, OHL (Anaheim Ducks); Mackie Samoskevich, Michigan, BIG TEN (Florida Panthers); Redmond Savage, Miami, NCHC (Detroit Red Wings); *Landon Slaggert, Notre Dame, BIG TEN (Chicago Blackhawks); Ty Smilenic, Quinnipiac, ECAC (Florida Panthers)

* — Indicates returning player

—

Listen: New Episode of NHL Draft Class