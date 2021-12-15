Michael Slater arrested, charged with AVO violation | cricket news





Former Australian Test cricketer Michael Slater sent his ex more than 60 text messages in an alleged shocking AVO violation, a court has heard.

Former Australian Test cricketer Michael Slater sent his former partner a barrage of messages and phone calls over a period of hours, allegedly in violation of a restraining order, a court has heard. The former test batsman appeared in Manly’s local court on Wednesday, where he was told he had allegedly sent 66 text messages and made 18 phone calls to his ex-partner over about two and a half hours on Tuesday night. Police arrested the 51-year-old at around 07:45 a.m. on West Promenade, Manly, after their investigation into the alleged breach. Slater was taken to Manly Police Station where he was charged with violating a ban/restriction in AVO, using carriage services to threaten/harass/insult and breach bail. The AVO has been in existence since November 19 and followed previous allegations that he used a mobile phone to threaten, harass or insult his ex. Slater’s attorney James McLoughlin told the court that the behavior was largely the result of a relapse from an alcohol disorder. McLoughlin asked the court to release his client on bail, saying a bed had been assigned to a mental health ward in Northern Beaches for Slater, but it would not be available on Wednesday. In opposing his bail, the prosecution argued that Slater’s former partner had “fears” and referred to the short time the AVO was in effect. The prosecutor described the messages to the woman as “intimidating and very offensive in nature”. Magistrate Michelle Goodwin agreed to release Slater on bail on the condition that he lives with his sister on effective house arrest and does not leave until the hospital bed is made available to him. She said it was in the best interest of the community and Slater himself that he was treated. She also ordered Slater not to use or possess a cell phone as a condition of his bail. “He (should) have the illusion that if he breaches bail, he will be back in custody,” said Magistrate Goodwin. Magistrate Goodwin acknowledged that Slater had a very limited criminal record. Slater played 74 Tests and 42 One Day Internationals for Australia between 1993 and 2001 before commenting. He was sacked from Channel 7’s cricket coverage in October after a series of tweets criticizing Prime Minister Scott Morrison during his stay in the Maldives when the Indian Premier League was suspended in May. He will return to Waverley Local Court on 23 December.

