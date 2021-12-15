Washington Huskies Football Recruiting Primer For Early Signing Period

Welcome to the early signing period! It has been a very bizarre recruiting season for Washington to say the least. That was the case before Jimmy Lake was fired, as the Huskies’ struggles on the hiring path certainly contributed to his firing.

In previous seasons under Chris Petersen and then Lake, one of the consistent elements of the Huskies was that just about everyone would sign in December and no one would quit. That was not the case in the 2022 class as more players have canceled as keep betting (8 to 6). There is considerable variation in the reason for this. Some players left the class early after receiving additional offers and potential opportunities. Some appear to have disbanded due to the dysfunction in Washington under the Lake administration. And still others dropped out after the coaching change, either to re-evaluate their recruiting or because the fit was not right with the new system.

A member of the 2022 class has essentially been reclassified since 4-star RB Emeka Megwa chose to enroll for the fall quarter and thus has already signed. He’s in the boat. There are 3 other players with attacking skills and they are all expected to sign today. Liberty HS 4 star WR Germie Bernard is the crown jewel of this class. Nevada’s 62nd Gatorade Player of the Year committed to the Huskies nearly a year and a half ago and never seemed to doubt it, despite 2 high school teammates backing off on their promises to UW.

A close second in importance in the class is 4-star TE Ryan Otton, the younger brother of Husky star Cade. The 66 Otton is a higher-rated recruit than his brother who came out of high school, but Husky fans will be happy when he eventually gets close to the player who was Cade in purple and gold. Another local bet is WR Denzel Boston from Emerald Ridge in Puyallup. The 3-passers are 62, 63 and 66 and continue the trend of the Huskies gaining a ton of size in their receiving targets.

Washington also currently has a commitment from an offensive lineman in Parker Brailsford. Hes expected to play center at the college level and sign in the early period. Parker won the state title in Saguaro in Arizona as a senior and has the makings to be a Nick Harris clone.

The only current defensive deployment for the Huskies is OLB Lance Holtzclaw, who is also from Arizona. Holtzclaw’s current plan is to make an official visit to the new staff in January after a defensive coordinator is hired to ensure he is still the right fit.

There will almost certainly be more than 5 new signatories between now and the end of February. We have already seen 3 players enter the transfer portal in the last week since the coaching change in addition to 2 during the season. We could easily see at least 5 more transfers in the next week. That would give the Huskies at least 13 openings to use for high school recruits or inbound transfers.

Some candidates from the high school realm are 2 of the official visitors who came to Seattle last weekend. Maryland linebacker Darrien Lewis is new to the position and currently unranked, but that should change soon. He has indicated that he will wait until February to sign, although good to see when he makes a commitment and he doesn’t technically have an offer from UW yet.

4-star LB Kevonte Henry is a Michigan commissioner, but new Husky staffer Courtney Morgan was one of his key recruiters and he took an official visit this weekend, so see if the Dawgs have a chance to turn him over. He announced today that he will not sign in the early period, so expect Washington to go after him hard.

Local offensive lineman Vega Ioane reopened his recruiting this weekend, but you would expect Washington to try and get him back in the boat once they officially announce a new offensive line coach.

However, the main target for February is local 5-star OT Josh Conerly, who was seen as a skinny Michigan but who is giving the Huskies new coaching staff every chance to win him over. See if DeBoer and a potential new coach on the offensive line can win the battle for a local star that the Jimmy Lakes staff couldn’t do last year.

Once the dust settles in the next 48 hours, we’ll be able to see who hasn’t signed yet and the new hires will know exactly who they can realistically try over the next 6 weeks to best save this recruiting class.

It will be the quietest early signing period the Huskies have had since it first came into existence, but there is a lot of intrigue and mystery ahead.

Go Dawgs!