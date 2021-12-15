Tompkins duo named tennis MVP in District 19-6A





The Tompkins tennis team earned a repeat of the District 19-6A Championship and this season returned to the quarterfinals of Region III-6A led by Charlie Kuchler and Ananya Sriniketh.

Both were honored as 19-6A Most Valuable Player, earning them first-team singles awards. Kuchler joined Patrick Chen as the entire district’s first-team roster at boys’ doubles line one. Sriniketh teamed up with Nathalia Ciliberto to earn all of the second team’s district honors at No. 1 girls’ doubles.

Tompkins, who made his first regional final in 2020, knocked out Fort Bend Austin and Cy-Fair in the playoffs and joined Seven Lakes as 6A area champions. The Spartans were second in the district, knocking out George Ranch and Bellaire before facing 13-time regional champion Memorial. Taylor represented Katy ISD as a number 3 seed in the playoffs with Cinco Ranch taking the number 4 seed. Colin Harvey was honored as 19-6A Coach of the Year for his role guiding the Cougars. Seven Lakes defeated the first team of all districts in girls’ doubles, with Anna Bouleau and Liska Knight on line one, Soleil Namunyola and Annie Wang on line two, and Alisha Madhuvarshi and Nicole Tapia on line three. They also nearly had a run of girls singles, with Knight, Namunyola, Tapia, Estee Nwana and Wang taking a spot on lines two through six on the first team. The Spartans also won first team mixed doubles with Sofia Portillo and Aidan Nguyen, and boys’ doubles line three with Rodolfo Vela and Ryan Shavandi. Tompkins boys’ doubles team of Mihir Amte and Arjun Kumar was the top line two selection. The Falcons claimed every first-team spot in boys’ singles, including Amte (No. 2), Chen (No. 3), Kumar (No. 4), Abhijay Setlur (No. 5) and Gavin Gibson (No. 6). ALL DISTRICT 19-6A TENNIS MVP guys: Charlie Kuchler, Tompkins MVP girls: Ananya Sriniketh, Tompkins Coach of the Year: Colin Harvey, Cinco Ranch Boys doubles Line 1 1st team: Charlie Kuchler/Patrick Chen, Tompkins 2nd team: Brian Ho/Tanav Kalra, Seven Lakes HM: Jonathan Lin/Jason Lee, Taylor HM: Jiawei Zhang/Aaryan Sagar, Cinco Ranch Line 2 1st team: Mihir Amte/Arjun Kumar, Tompkins 2nd team: Tyler Zou/Karan Sura, Seven Lakes HM: Carter Celaya/Sebastian Benchulch, Taylor Line 3 1st team: Rodolfo Vela/Ryan Shavandi, Seven Lakes 2nd team: Abhijay Setlur/Gavin Gibson, Tompkins HM: Gabriel Gil/Eric Huang, Taylor Boys singles Line 1 1st team: Charlie Kuchler, Tompkins 2nd team: Brian Ho, Seven Lakes 2nd team: Wilson Salazar, Mayde Creek Line 2 1st team: Mihir Amte, Tompkins 2nd team: Carter Celeya, Taylor HM: Tyler Zou, Seven Lakes Line 3 1st team: Patrick Chen, Tompkins 2nd team: Karan Sura, Seven Lakes HM: Sebastian Benchulch, Taylor Line 4 1st team: Arjun Kumar, Tompkins 2nd team: Tanav Kalra, Seven Lakes HM: Jason Lee, Taylor HM: Hudson Rhodes, Katyo Line 5 1st team: Abhijay Setlur, Tompkins 2nd team: Aiden Nguyen, Seven Lakes HM: Gabriel Gil, Taylor Line 6 1st team: Gavin Gibson, Tompkins 2nd team: Lourence Martins, Seven Lakes HM: Kenneth Yuan, Taylor Girls double Line 1 1st team: Anna Bouleau/Liska Knight, Seven Lakes 2nd team: Ananya Sriniketh / Nathalia Ciliberto, Tompkins HM: Ally Lin/Jennifer Wang, Taylor HM: Kayla Wan/Anshu Lakshman, Cinco Ranch Line 2 1st team: Soleil Namunyola/Annie Wang, Seven Lakes 2nd team: Natalia Kha / Gabriella Salyards, Tompkins HM: Andrea Borges / Oorjita Vijayakumar, Taylor Line 3 1st team: Alisha Madhuvarshi/Nicole Tapia, Seven Lakes 2nd team: Abigail Diermeier / Ashley Wang, Taylor HM: Anabelen Pons / Luisa Alamo, Cinco Ranch girls singles Line 1 1st team: Ananya Sriniketh, Tompkins 2nd team: Ally Lin, Taylor HM: Anna Bouleau, Seven Lakes Line 2 1st team: Liska Knight, Seven Lakes 2nd team: Jennifer Wang, Taylor HM: Anshu Lakshman, Cinco Ranch Line 3 1st team: Soleil Namunyola, Seven Lakes 2nd team: Oorjita Vijayakumar, Taylor HM: Nathalia Ciliberto, Tompkins Line 4 1st team: Nicole Tapia, Seven Lakes 2nd team: Natalia Kha, Tompkins HM: Andrea Borges, Taylor Line 5 1st team: Estee Nwana, Seven Lakes 2nd team: Kristina Vasylchuk, Tompkins 3rd team: Ashley Wang, Taylor Line 6 1st team: Annie Wang, Seven Lakes 2nd team: Valery Medina Alvarado, Morton Ranch HM: Luisa Alamo, Cinco Ranch Mixed Doubles 1st team: Sofia Portillo/Aidan Nguyen, Seven Lakes 2nd team: Steven Free/Isabelle Weng, Morton Ranch HM: Dean Chaudhry/Janny Elizalde, Cinco Ranch

