Boys Hockey: Oregon grounded by Edgewood in state-ranked matchup | Sport

Going into a Badger West Conference showdown against Madison Edgewood, the Oregon boys’ hockey team had the most prolific offense with the states’ top three scorers on a team averaging 8.4 goals per game.

Edgewood, ranked fifth in Division 1, proved his powerful attack would be too tough for the top-ranked Division 2 Oregon team to lose 10-2 at the LaBahn Arena in Madison on Monday, December 13.

Oregon (6-2, 2-1 Badger West) enters the toughest part of the season. The Panthers will face two of the state’s six ranked teams this week and two other teams in the top three in the Badger West. Oregon was set to host Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells on Tuesday, December 14, then face Fond du Lac St. Marys Springs, No. 2 in Division 2, and the two-time defending state champions, on Saturday, December 18. , in Oregon.

This is the stretch we had circled on our calendar, Oregon coach Larry Clemens said. This will be the real version of who we are. Today we came in at number 1 in the state in the latest poll. We’ve never been good with a target on our backs. That number 1 position may have been a bit premature. We didn’t quite deserve that title. We needed a little reality check to find out exactly what we need and who we are.

The Panthers came off a 9-8 win over Janesville at the Oregon Ice Arena on Tuesday, December 7. Oregon was scheduled to play Sauk Prairie on Thursday, December 9, but the game was moved after the Eagles had a positive COVID-19 case on their schedule.

The only loss to Edgewood (5-1, 3-0 Badger West) this season came to defending WIAA Division 1 State Champion Hudson 7-2 in the season opener. Hudson is the highest ranked team in Division 1.

Edgewood 10, Oregon 2

Edgewood senior striker JJ Wiebusch scored four goals and had two assists to lead the Crusaders to a victory over the Panthers on December 13 at the LaBahn Arena in Madison.

The Crusaders exploded for six goals in the first period. Edgewood junior forward Will Hartman put the Crusaders on the board and found the back of the net on an assist from senior forward Nick McCann at 1 minute 10 seconds. About five and a half minutes later, Edgewood senior forward Luke Thompson scored on assists from senior forward Case Koch and senior defenseman Parker Murn.

We get bad habits from being able to score so many goals, Clemens said of the teams’ first seven games. We were able to outperform other teams. We cheated a lot and we got rewarded for it. We were rewarded for cheating. Today Edgewood didn’t allow us to cheat.

The Panthers responded when Andrew Jicha scored on assists from senior forward Joe Roemer and junior forward Edgar Nieto at 8:50 am to narrow the Crusaders’ lead to 2-1.

Edgewood finished the first period strong with four goals in the final 5:46. Edgewood senior forward Cody Menzel scored on a penalty at 11:14. Only 18 seconds later Wiebusch scored a shorthanded goal on a pass from Murn. Senior striker Aidan Lenz scored and Wiebusch scored his second power play goal at 4:09 pm to give the Crusaders a 6-1 lead.

Their speed killed us instantly, Jicha said. We haven’t seen anyone at that speed until tonight. It surprised us in a way and we weren’t really prepared for that.

Menzel closed with a game-high four assists.

Lenz and Wiebusch each scored in the second period to extend the Edgewoods lead to 8-1.

Clemens said the Panthers need to improve their stick work to cover more lanes.

A one-goal deficit to Edgewood is hard to overcome at any time, Clemens said. We just had to stop the bleeding and try not to drown.

Oregon junior forward Kyle Rohrer scored a power-play goal on an assist from Jicha at 2:39 PM. Edgewood defeated Oregon 40-18. Oregon junior goalkeeper Josh Kean made 26 saves and conceded eight. Brock McFarlane played goalkeeper in the third period and made three saves and allowed two goals.

Oregon 9, Janesville 8

The Panthers stormed back from a five-goal deficit in the second period to defeat Janesville at the Oregon Ice Arena on December 7.

Roemer scored the winning goal on an assist from Rohrer at 4:59 pm and made a stunning comeback.

The Panthers rallied for four goals in the third period, finishing 2-for-3 on power play in the game. Jicha scored an equalizing power play goal at 15:51 on assists from Rohrer and Roemer to make the game an 8th score.

Rohrer scored four goals and had three assists. Roemer scored two goals and provided three assists. Jicha had one goal and three assists.

Janesville got a goal from Tyler Steuck 30 seconds into the first period. Just eight seconds later, Rohrer scored on assists from Roemer and Jicha to make the game number 1. The Bluebirds answered with four consecutive goals to take a 5-1 lead. Rohrer added a second goal on assists from Jicha and Roemer at 11:04 to narrow the Bluebirds lead to 5-2.

Janesville scored twice in the first seven minutes of the second period to take a 7-2 lead. The Panthers closed the second strong with three consecutive goals. Rohrer scored a hat-trick with his third goal at 6.05am. About three minutes later, Roemer scored on passes from Rohrer and Jicha. Junior forward Jacob Cameron scored on an assist from Simon Dosher at 12:07pm to narrow the Bluebirds lead to 7-5.

Rohrer then scored a power play goal on an assist from Dosher at 10:05 in the third period to take the Bluebirds lead to 7-6. Dosher followed with an equalizer at 11.45am. Janesvilles Ian Perkins helped the Bluebirds regain the lead when he found the back of the net at 1:30 PM to take an 8-7 lead.

The Bluebirds defeated the Panthers 49-40. Kean made 33 saves and conceded six goals. McFarlane made eight saves and conceded two goals.