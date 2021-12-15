Women’s Basketball Beats the State of Central Connecticut





Next game: Wagner 18-12-2021 | 12 PM ET B1G+ PISCATAWAY, NJ Rutgers (6-7) women’s basketball won for the second time in a row on Tuesday night, beating Central Connecticut State (1-6) by a score of 56-45 at Jersey Mike’s Arena. The Scarlet Knights led from start to finish, leading a whopping 16 in the second quarter after the most prolific opening spell of the season with 22 points on 75 percent shooting in the first 10 minutes. CCSU came in nine in the fourth quarter, but no closer as Rutgers improved to 6-2 at home in 2021-22. Tyia Singleton finished a rebound shy of a double-double with game-high marks of 16 points and nine rebounds. Lasha Petree Added 10 with a pair of three-pointers, six boards, two assists and two steals. Sayawni Lassiter directed the attack with a career-best seven assists in the win. RU outperformed its opponent for the 11e time in 13 games, taking a 37-26 lead on the boards on Tuesday. Rutgers beat CCSU .434 to .354, beating the Blue Devils, 24-17, on points of turnover. CCSU was led by Ashley Berube’s 14 points, just below her season average of 17.9 points per game. That’s a first quarter. @RutgersWBB pic.twitter.com/ey47WNoVXM — Rutgers on BTN (@RutgersOnBTN) December 15, 2021 Osh Brown , Tyia Singleton , and Lasha Petree they all scored six points in a quarter marked by efficient passing. The Scarlet Knights assisted eight of their nine buckets and shot 75% in their most prolific opening quarter of the season.

, , and they all scored six points in a quarter marked by efficient passing. The Scarlet Knights assisted eight of their nine buckets and shot 75% in their most prolific opening quarter of the season. Rutgers battled out a 6-0 run when the Blue Devils went 7-of-9 from the floor to narrow their deficit to three at 32-29 before Sayawni Lassiter and Tyia Singleton made consecutive layups and the defense held CCSU scoreless in the final three minutes to make it 36-29 at halftime in Rutgers’ favor.

and made consecutive layups and the defense held CCSU scoreless in the final three minutes to make it 36-29 at halftime in Rutgers’ favor. RU suffered a scoring drought in the third and went 1-of-9 during a piece that allowed the Blue Devils to come back within a few digits. However, CCSU only got six points in the period and Singleton scored the last four points of the quarter to give Rutgers a 48-35 advantage.

Petree scored four runs in the fourth, knocking off another Blue Devil comeback attempt, to nine. Rutgers forced five turnovers into the frame to keep his opponent at bay. QB WR

Jailyn Sakima TOUCHDOWN pic.twitter.com/mW5T1L89N6 — Rutgers W. Basketball (@RutgersWBB) December 15, 2021 With 17 assists on 23 baskets, Rutgers has assisted 80 percent of his field goals in the past three games.

Rutgers defeated 11 of 13 opponents this season by an average margin of 7.3.

The Scarlet Knights have scored at least 10 players in a game for the eighth time this season.

Sayawni Lassier set another career high with seven assists, passing her previous best of six with Florida State against Wake Forest on February 3, 2019.

Lasha Petree scored multiple three points (2-of-4) for the fourth time this season.

scored multiple three points (2-of-4) for the fourth time this season. The Scarlet Knights kept Central Connecticut State 15 points below their season average. Rutgers has kept opponents below their scoring average in 30 of the last 32, and 117 of the last 127 dating from 2017-18.

Double-digit scoring: Singleton (7 e ), Petree (72 nd )

), Petree (72 ) Rutgers is unbeaten 6-0 when he beat his opponents in points turnover and points on the fast break. RU is 0-7 when trailing in those special categories.

The starting 5 of Jailyn Mason , Sayawni Lassiter , Lasha Petree , Tyia Singleton , and Osh Brown was the eighth different starting variant employed by acting head coach Timothy Eatman this season.

, , , , and was the eighth different starting variant employed by acting head coach this season. Rutgers goes to 4-0 against Central Connecticut State and wins from 2009, 2010 and 2018 all at home.

Shug Dickson missed the match with a non-COVID related illness.



Rutgers continues his four-game homestand with a date Saturday, December 18 against Wagner at 12:00 PM at Jersey Mike's Arena.

