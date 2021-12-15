Howe: Iowa Football ends strong in recruiting

IOWA CITY, Iowa – Iowa Football’s recruiting in the 2022 class lagged behind much of the competition six months ago. The Hawkeyes had six verbal pledges at the end of June and missed a number of top targets that month.

Recruiting director Tyler Barnes expressed his frustration with: negative recruiting against the program. Head coach Kirk Ferentz acknowledged the issues and indicated that Iowa would do what it could in ’22 while focusing more on building strong classes in future cycles.

The Hawkeyes recovered from some reports that… showed racial prejudice in their institution. The turmoil struck amid the pandemic and as college football recruiting across the country faced a 15-month dead period.

When the hiatus ended on June 1, Iowa tried to rebuild its reputation by being proactive with prospects. It showed how it tackled the biases to make the program more inclusive. It was good to look them in the eye, answer tough questions and let current players share their experiences.

Slowly the Hawkeyes emerged from the mud. And when the first signing period started on Wednesday, the group of 12 men ’22 looked promising. In recruiting, that’s the idea, as star rankings are a projection, not an absolute.

How it came about bodes well for the future. Captain Obvious knows you need good players. No good coach wins with inferior talent.

Iowa has also started well in the next two classes and is enjoying picking up momentum after a regular season with 10 wins with a Big Ten West Championship this fall. While it remains a development program, the transfer portal is putting more emphasis on landing more ready-made athletes.

The Hawkeyes secured promises of at least two potential immediate impact prospects in Pleasant Hill (IA) Southeast Polk security Xavier Nwankpa and Aaron Graves, a defense point of Gowrie (IA) Southeast Valley. Both won state championships in their respective classes last month.

Graves committed as a freshman. Nwankpa chose the Hawkeyes last week over offers from Alabama, Notre Dame, Ohio State and just about every other university in the country. He told me in the summer of ’20 that he believed Iowa would address racial prejudice and improve as a program.

Good by the Hawkeyes for trapping two in-state gems, but the real test of progress was convincing prospects to come from afar. They certainly did in this group.

Wanting to run back, they took Ohio’s Kaleb Johnson off his Cal record and dove into Florida for Jaziun Patterson, who reported offers from Alabama, Auburn, Michigan, Penn State, Texas A&M, and others. At 6-foot-1, 210 pounds, Johnson brings the thunder, while Patterson (5-10, 182) delivers the lightning.

Iowa picked up talent from Wisconsin (Jack Dotzler, Jayden Montgomery, Addison Ostrenga), Kansas (Caden Crawford), Oklahoma (Carson May), Illinois (Jacob Bostick), Indiana (Cael Vanderbush), and Iowa (Graves, Nwankpa, Kale Krogh). The class was about to add more states like Tennessee, Michigan and California on Wednesday, when a group of prospects announced.

The Hawkeyes did well in identifying uncommitted talent in the upper class. Tight ends Ostrenga and Vanderbush fell in that class along with several prospects who officially visited last weekend.

Chances were they took out Michigan cornerback Olando Trader, who was committed to defensive lineman Keyron Crawford in Central Michigan, Tennessee, and California cornerback TJ Hall, who was committed to Washington. That trio would announce their final decisions on Wednesday.

Boyden Hull-Rock Valley athlete Landyn Kekerix (6-2, 210) caught the attention of the coaches this fall and got a scholarship offer. He would choose Wednesday between Iowa, South Dakota and South Dakota State. Maybe he’ll be the late, in-state addition that thrives like Josey Jewell, Brandon Myers and others did.

The Hawkeyes have done a great job bringing the class together over the past six months. Thanks to the coaches, current players and those guys who have already pledged to participate. Their job was harder than many of their counterparts across the country, but they got it done.