Tennis elbow pain can heal slowly





DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 75 year old male who is quite active in many sports including tennis. About six weeks ago, I developed pain on the outside of my elbow, which the internet claims is lateral epicondylitis. I’ve never had an injury, including fractures, that’s so persistent. I don’t seem any closer to resuming my sports activities. Can you write something about the condition and which treatments are most likely to be successful? — RR

ANSWER: Lateral epicondylitis (“tennis elbow”) is a common cause of elbow pain, especially in athletes, so the internet could be right. However, there are at least a dozen other conditions that can mimic lateral epicondylitis, so I recommend a visit to your kind doctor just to be safe. Sometimes an ultrasound or X-ray is needed to rule out other possibilities; other times, a history and exam is enough to be fairly certain of the diagnosis.

If your doctor agrees with your diagnosis, the treatment plan consists of several parts. The first is to stop the activity that is causing the problem. Often incorrect body mechanics (or in tennis, an unsuitable racket) cause the ignition, and changing your movement will help prevent the problem. You will have to stop or slow down for at least a few weeks. If you stick with the activity anyway, icing will help afterwards.

Second, get a counter-force brace, which is quite effective. You can buy one at your local pharmacy or online. Anti-inflammatory drugs such as ibuprofen are helpful. Finally, physical therapy for mobility and strengthening completes the initial treatment, and this regimen is effective for most people. If not, it’s time to reconsider the diagnosis and maybe get some extra testing done or see an expert, such as a sports medicine doctor.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I’m a 62-year-old female. I have been taking weekly Enbrel injections for 12 years for rheumatoid arthritis. I received my first COVID-19 vaccine on December 23, 2020 and the second vaccine on January 13, 2021. On January 24, despite wearing a mask, I tested positive for COVID-19 after visiting my parents, who had the infection. . I had no symptoms, but was quarantined for 14 days. I went to an outdoor meeting on July 17th and was warned that a person had COVID-19. I tested on July 22 and was positive again. I had no symptoms but was quarantined for 10 days.

Yesterday I did an antibody test which is 91% accurate. I was negative for all antibodies. I’ll be doing a booster shot soon. Do you have any additional advice? — LSC

ANSWER: People with immune system disease or who are taking drugs that suppress the immune system do not have reliable protection against getting COVID-19 or getting the vaccine. While the vaccine may be one of the reasons you had no symptoms when you had COVID-19, you are trusting that those around you are not sick.

The delta variant of COVID-19 is highly contagious, and masking and physical distancing are also only partially effective. The best advice I have is to get your third vaccine (and maybe a fourth in six months), but make sure all your close contacts are vaccinated as best you can. Again, the vaccine isn’t perfect, but vaccinating your contacts will significantly reduce the amount of COVID-19 you are exposed to, as the vaccine not only drastically reduces infections, but also appears to reduce the contagiousness of people who are infected. compared to unvaccinated people with COVID-19.

dr. Roach regrets not being able to answer individual letters, but will include them in the column whenever possible. Readers can email questions to: [email protected] or email 628 Virginia Dr., Orlando, FL 32803.

