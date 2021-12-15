Softball team looking forward to program for 2022





EUGENE, Or. Oregon will play 28 games against teams that have advanced to the 2021 NCAA tournament, including a 13 consecutive games in April against opponents from a year ago, on a challenging 2022 schedule announced by the coach on Tuesday. Melyssa Lombardy . Season tickets for the 2022 season are now on sale. Reserved seats are $150 and general admission is $100. Buy season tickets 2022:https://am.ticketmaster.com/oregonducks/buy?filterType=31 The Ducks open the 2022 slate opposite Ole Miss February 10 in Fullerton, California. Oregon then plays against Cal State Northridge, Loyola Marymount and UC San Diego as part of a tournament hosted by UCLA. The following week, the Ducks go to Texas to play Texas State (February 17) and three games in Baylor February 18-19. Oregon will then see four 2021 NCAA Tournament teams at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic February 25-27. Postseason teams that the Ducks will face in that event include Northwestern, Missouri, Seattle and Long Beach State, as well as Cal State Fullerton. Oregon travels to North Carolina on its final non-conference road trip before the Carolina Classic. The Ducks will play at UNC Greensboro on March 3, before moving to Chapel Hill to face Penn State, UConn and North Carolina on March 4-6. The Ducks open their 2022 home game at Jane Sanders Stadium by taking on the State of Portland on March 11 and hosting the State of North Dakota for a doubleheader on March 12. Oregon will kick off the Pac-12 game with a trip to Utah March 18-20 and will remain in the Beehive State on March 21 to face BYU. The Ducks will host California March 25-27 before embarking on a trajectory where they will play 14 consecutive teams advancing to the 2021 NCAA tournament. That run begins April 1-3 at UCLA and continues in a home series with Arizona State (April 8-10), a road trip to Arizona (April 14-16) and home games against Portland State (April 19) and Washington (April). ). 22-24). The Ducks then host Oregon State from April 29 to May 1 for senior weekend and visit Stanford from May 6 to 8. Oregon may also add games to its schedule in the final week of the regular season or elsewhere on the calendar. The NCAA tournament kicks off the weekend of May 21 with super regional games the following week and the Women’s College World Series from June 2-10. The opponents of the Ducks in 2022 who played in the 2021 NCAA tournament are Ole Miss, Texas State, Baylor, Northwestern, Missouri, Seattle, Long Beach State, UNC Greensboro, Portland State, BYU, Arizona, Arizona State, Stanford , UCLA and Washington. The Pac-12 announced the Pac-12 Network rosters for 2022. With a few exceptions, the Ducks’ league series against UCLA, Arizona State, Arizona, Washington, Oregon State and Stanford is broadcast by Pac-12 Network. ESPN will also air some Pac-12 games. Those selections will be announced at a later date.

