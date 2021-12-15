The New Soap Opera in Indian Cricket

Even if Virat Kohli clears things up in his press conference ahead of Wednesday’s South African tour in Mumbai, the drama that has unfolded in Indian cricket in recent months is still unlikely to end. In many ways it’s dj vu.

The chaotic times of 2005 when Sourav Ganguly was sacked as captain and then head coach Greg Chappell was portrayed (to some extent unfairly) as the only villain to destroy the fabrics of Indian cricket. Then it was the maturity and sensitivity of the new Captain Rahul Dravid that endured that tumultuous period with great maturity and grace.

Also read: India to open World Cup campaign against Pakistan on March 6

Incidentally, both Ganguly and Dravid are back in the picture, although not directly, but they could have played and played a much bigger role in quenching this needless controversy. More than Dravid, who has just taken over the new coach, a little more was expected from the Dada of Indian cricket. Ganguly himself had experienced all of this which Kohli may be feeling now and yet on both occasions the role of the governing body which is BCCI has not changed which must remain a mute spectator when a major ego clash seems to be happening in front of the public eyes .

Sometimes it even seems like nobody cares about this new controversy and simply blames it on the media imagination, everyone is enjoying the daily episode of the new soap.

Since BCCI still does not believe in professional communication between all stakeholders of the game, we will always find these resources around the best BCCI officials, multiple sources in the board and those who follow the developments, kind of references in cricket that many reporting more than it was rife a decade ago. In an age, unless you are a Dravid, every Ram, Rahim, Rambo and Ranjit has a social media account with quite a following and every speculation can be disproved in a minute, but none of them do.

Also Read: Chopra wants Rahane named India Test Vice Captain after Rohit injury

There are two main aspects to this new controversy between two of the most talked-about cricketers of this generation. The first is Rohit Sharma’s hamstring injury that effectively banned him from the test series and this has been officially confirmed by the BCCI. For a moment, even assuming that Rohit hates Kohli, will he be so unwise as to skip a high-profile series by feigning an injury?

More than Kohli or anyone else, the loss will only be Rohits. He just had an excellent run in England where he was a revelation as the opener. Not only did he score his first-ever overseas 100 of his career, but the way he hit was long overdue and deserving of everyone’s praise. So if you’re a Rohit Sharma you’ll want to consolidate your overseas form and a great start, especially in a country like South Africa where his average is around 15.

Also read: ‘Kuldeep was not in the good books of coach and captain’

You won’t be surprised if some of Rohit’s haters even point out that precisely because of this abysmal record in South Africa, he may have just made an excuse. You cannot exclude anything in such toxic times that unfortunately also enter our beloved sport.

Anyway, will Rohit, who has just been given the vice captaincy of Ajinkya Rahane (who has been Kohli’s deputy for almost five years) and is all set to become the captain of the red ball in the future as well, to do something so injudicious for its own cause in the eyes of the coach or the board? So this conspiracy theory that Rohit is deliberately skipping test series just because Kohli doesn’t become India’s first captain to win a test series in South Africa shouldn’t convince anyone at all.

Now, the second aspect of this controversy that says Kohli is so upset by the loss of the ODI captain that he also wants to show the board that he really hasn’t fared well. Kohli might have been hurt by the way he was sacked by the board, but then again, he can never be so petulant as to risk hurting the interests of his teams.

The curious and interesting part of the whole Kohli part is that a series of media is claiming (by citing the unseen BCCI sources, of course) that the skipper has asked for leave during the ODI series and another camp is equally vehemently refuting the claim as the apparent reason of his supposed break being his daughters first birthday coincides not with the ODI series but with the Test series.

Also Read:South Africa Cricket Board Revises Bio-Bubble Standards For India Tour

If Kohli is planning to take a break for whatever reason, he may be entitled to it because of his years of service to Indian cricket. Even if he chooses to prioritize his family obligations over his duty to Indian cricket it is still fine as we have seen him do the same as captain when he took a break during the birth of his child in 2020 when India played a high level. profile series in Australia. It has nothing to do with Rohit being the new ODI captain.

At the same time, however, it can also be argued that as there is a week-long hiatus between the Test and ODI series and the three-match white-ball streak ends in just five days, there is a possibility that Kohli may reconsider his holiday. The South African series schedule has already been revised as there are now no T20 matches in this shortened trip.

Amid all this chatter on social media and mainstream media platforms as to whether or not he will make headlines, everyone should always remember that in the end it is all about looking after the interests of the Indian cricket team and not any individual, no matter how great he or she is . This is the Indian cricket team and not the Kohli or Rohits team. Indian cricket no longer depends on powerful individuals such as Sachin Tendulkar for victory, as it did in the early 1990s.

Read all the IPL news and cricket score here