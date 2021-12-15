Bruins prospects shine in Hockey East





BostonBrowns.com – Bruins prospects Ty Gallagher (Boston University) and Riley Duran (Providence College) were recognized for their standout play over the weekend at Hockey East. Gallagher earned Men’s Defender of the Week and Duran Men’s co-Rookie of the Week.

Gallagher is currently a freshman at Boston University and has two goals and seven assists so far this season for nine points and 32 shots on the net. Three of those assists came during Friday night’s matchup vs. Boston College, where Gallagher assisted in all of the Terriers’ goals in a 3-3 shootout defeat, an equalizing goal in his career. On Saturday, Gallagher also opened the score in an exhibition game against the US National Under-18 Team. Gallagher, who was selected by the Bruins in the seventh round of the 2021 NHL Draft, is as dynamic as can be for a defenseman to set a record with the NTDP by scoring 24 goals in his first two years, the most ever in the game. history of the NTDP for a blue line. “I think the best way to describe me is just a very versatile player,” Gallagher said at Bruins Development Camp this summer. “I can play a two-way game and I can be counted on in any situation. Whether it’s penalties, blocking shots or playing on a top-line, [I am] trying to take offense and win a game, win a hockey game.” Here’s a look at Gally’s power play goal that gave us a 1-0 lead heading into the first break. pic.twitter.com/HZnxLxjqLM — BU Men’s Hockey (@TerrierHockey) December 11, 2021 Duran, the Bruins’ 182nd overall pick in the sixth round of the 2020 NHL Draft, had two goals and two assists for four points this weekend to take the Providence Friars to a weekend sweep vs. lead the Princeton Tigers. The freshman from Woburn, Massachusetts, has five goals and six assists for 11 points, ranking fourth among all Hockey East rookies this season. Raised with a short drive to the TD Garden, it is a dream come true for Duran to be a part of the Bruins organization. “I was a Bruins fan from the day I was born and I still am today,” said Duran. “I’m just so excited to be a part of this organization… my brain is still spinning right now. It’s really just a dream come true.” As a true resident of Mass. Duran takes notes Charlie Coyle‘s game and incorporates it into his playing style. “He’s playing a 200-foot game, he can score goals and he can lay the body, so that’s what I like to play,” said Duran. Duran steps into a feed from Citara for his second strike of the weekend and fifth of the year! Uula Ruikka also deserves an assist, because we have reduced the deficit to 2-1!#GoFriars pic.twitter.com/go5WILl8ZJ — PC Hockey Gentlemen (@FriarsHockey) December 12, 2021 These two Bruins prospects can be seen locally with Gallagher’s next game on December 31 at 2pm at Brown University and Duran playing in Merrimack on January 14 at 7pm

