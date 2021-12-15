Sports
Why Special Athletes Are Not Recognized
In this exclusive interview with Completesports.com, during the unveiling of the Lagos Ability Games, African table tennis champion Ahmed Koleosho revealed why special athletes are always sidelined, despite bringing honor and glory to Nigeria.
He also spoke about his plans for the future if he eventually retires from table tennis.
What do you think of the unveiling of the Lagos Ability Games?
I am very happy that an event especially for people with disabilities is finally being organized. This is more like a mini Paralympic event for special athletes in Lagos State. And again Lagos State has proven that they are the pacesetters in Nigeria. I would like to say a big thank you to LASODA for this initiative and the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for always supporting not only special sports but also the sport in general in Lagos State. So I want to say thank you very much, this means a lot for the development of sports and special sports in Lagos state. I am sure in a few years it will be the development of the sport in general in Nigeria.
Where do you see Lagos Ability Games in the coming years?
In the coming years it will be a national competition for special athletes. It will lead to more development of sports and it will also lead to the discovery of more talents because it takes a while for someone like me to be recognized. But with this track it won’t be long before the young up and coming talents are discovered and encouraged. So I think this is a very good initiative.
Speaking of special athletes who are not recognized despite appearances at international events, why do you think it always is?
It’s just the society we’re in, there’s no awareness and that stigma. But it’s getting better and better and especially in Lagos state it’s a lot better. The government has always done its best to make life easy for people with disabilities. Like I said, it took a while, but it’s getting better. This is part of the initiative that Lagos State has always done to improve the lives of people with disabilities, not only sports, but also education and other aspects.
So it’s just the level of awareness and stigma that caused that, but like I said, it’s getting a lot better now.
Let’s take a look at your journey into table tennis, when did you enter the sport and what are your achievements?
I started professionally in 2012 and since then I have won many laurels for Lagos state and the country so far. I have won a gold medal at the African Championship, several world competitions. I’ve been to the Paralympic Games twice. I am also the representative of athletes in Lagos State, not only the special athletes, but all athletes. So far so good, these are just the minor achievements.
What are your plans for the future, especially if you retire from the sport?
In the coming years I want to do things that can help people with disabilities in society. I also like to be involved in things that can help in discovering new talents.
As time goes by, we need to look at how we’ve impacted the lives of others and younger talents. So for the next few years I would do what I do best, compete and also try to see how I can start something that focuses on developing talents.
And if you look at the financial aspect, would you say that you have done well as a special athlete?
It can always be a lot better, we’re just managing and that’s why we’re also telling the private sector to come in because we special athletes are very marketable. It’s okay to use someone like an accomplished athlete like me for approval compared to my skilled athletes. They should look at the special athletes as a brand and that would also help and encourage more special athletes.
By James Agberebic
