VMI falters late in almost loss to Wake Forest





box score WINSTON-SALEM, NC — Ahead of 42-29 at half over ACC opponent Wake Forest, the VMI basketball team held its lead until three minutes into the game as the Demon Deacons late topped VMI, 77-70, Tuesday night at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The Keydets (7-5, 0-0) never trailed in the first half and held a double-digit lead for much of the second, but began to falter after the eight-minute media timeout when the VMI 1-out -13 finished off the field in the final minutes and had zero baskets in the final 2:24. Wake Forest finished strong, converting 5-of-7 attempts in the last few minutes and going 18-for-21 from the free throw line in the second half to clear the deficit. VMI led late in the opening half with no less than 17 points. after a Kamdyn Curfman layup with 7:47 to play to jack up VMI, 65-57, the Keydets went scoreless for over five minutes and went 0-10 for the span as Wake Forest caught fire and ran 11-0 to regain the lead earn, 68-65, with 2:24 to play. Jake Stephens tied it again at 68 apiece, but that would be VMI’s last bucket of the game. Wake’s Isaiah Mucius reacted with a three to give the Demon Deacons the final lead and Aondes Williams increased the lead to 73-68 with 1:30 to play, a deficit the Keydets were unable to take. Curfman finished the game with 24 points and tied his career with six threes during the game when he went 9-17 off the field. Stephens earned a second straight double-double — the ninth of his VMI career — by finishing with 12 points to go with 10 rebounds. freshman Honor Huff also finished in double digits by collapsing 13 points into the night to lead the VMI bank, surpassing the Demon Deacon bank 18-12. Williams earned 36 points in his career, including 12-13 from the charity streak, to lead Wake Forest to victory. Cameron Hildreth and Mucius also scored in double digits with 12 and 11 points respectively. VMI is taking the rest of the week off competition during Finals Week and gearing up for a matchup with Hampton next Wednesday, December 22 at 4:00 PM in Hampton, Virginia. VMI Head Coach Dan Earl Quotes after the game “I’m really proud of the guys because they’re fighting, and to be honest it’s hard not to be angry. Of course we’re trying to win that game, but when I spoke to the team in the locker room afterwards, they expected to win and they are disappointed which is a much better atmosphere than coming into the dressing room and guys happy we were close against an ACC opponent It hurts, to be honest. “We didn’t make shots on the trajectory – we were like one for our last nine of a 3 point range. We didn’t like them off the line and there were some hustle games where you had to grab 50-50 balls if you hit an ACC opponent want to beat. “I didn’t see a lack of energy from the start in the second half. They (Wake) did make some shots and dug in our lead. We called time out and I think we reacted and then kept fighting the whole time but had another late drought I will have to watch the movie to see how good we have shots I know a few were tough Obviously Wake is super physical and they floated the ball and went to the line 31 times and made 28. That doesn’t help your case. The (Alondes) Williams kid played extremely well.”

