Arizona State Football Expects Quiet Early Signing Period

In recent years, the state of Arizona has announced its high school soccer autograph class with much fanfare. Head Coach Herm Edwards addresses the media and the school also makes both coordinators and recruiting director Antonio Pierce readily available.

When the early signing period starts on Wednesday, there will be no sign of that. In any case, it’s not planned at the moment.

There probably won’t be much to announce.

The school is entering the first day of the December early signing period with just six pledges, five of those from high school students and the other from a community college transfer.

All those players may not sign on Wednesday, and even if they do, they must approve compliance before the school will formally announce them. So no major announcement is expected.

ASU’s small signing class currently sits 11th in the Pac-12, ahead of only USC, whose class took a hit in the wake of a coaching change and numbers just four athletes.

Early in the spring, things looked promising for the Sun Devils with more major commitments than ever before. In the wake of the June announcement of an NCAA investigation into alleged recruiting violations, the Sun Devils lost momentum on the prospect trail.

There were four cancellations, three of which were from four-star prospects, meaning the Sun Devils will rely heavily on the NCAA transfer portal, which Edwards has alluded to on many occasions.

“We’re locked in that room, eight or nine hours, from morning to night watching portal guys and mid-transfers and we’ve gathered good players,” Edwards said after his team’s first day of training in the run-up to the match. to his Las Vegas Bowl date opposite Wisconsin. “It’ll be interesting when they’re all here.”

The top candidate in the high school signing class is four-star runner Tevin White of North Stafford High School in Virginia, who has expressed support for ASU despite the investigation and said he plans to enroll in January. His addition is key as ASU is already losing Rachaad White in the NFL draft and sophomore DeaMonte “Chip” Trayanum enters the transfer portal.

Other high school students still in the ASU group include safety Tristan Dunn of Sumner, Washington, tight end Jacob Newell of Springfield, Oregon, defensive lineman Robby Harrison of Greenwood, South Carolina, and kicker Carter Brown of Pearland, Texas.

Brown, the top-rated kicker in the country, also confirmed his commitment to ASU on social media on Tuesday.

Like White, Brown will fill a huge void. ASU is set to graduate kickoff specialist Logan Tyler. Tyler and Cristian Zendejas were only a combined 6-for-11 on field goals 40 yards long

Edwards said he’s not worried about the arrival of a small group of high school students, as he can add reinforcements from elsewhere.

“Drawing day is always big in college football because of the number of five stars and it always creates a buzz,” he said. “But if you look at where we are now, we understand our team. We are going to sign high school players, but there are positions where we need experienced guys and we know that. We have to go out there and get guys who can play right away It’s no different than NFL free agency.”

Edwards has admitted that perusing the transfer portal takes up a lot of his time and he expects to be able to land 10 to 15 players from there, most of whom can jump in and play straight away.

ASU currently has commitments from three Division I transfers to safety Derrick Smith (Illinois), tight end Messiah Swinson (Missouri) and linebacker Rodney Groce Jr. (Mississippi State).

The addition to the community college is the tight end of Bryce Pierre of Chaffey College in Rancho Cucamonga, California.

Those players are not signing and Edwards said their addition will not be confirmed until they sign up.

“I think it’s changed now. The portal hurt high school football because if you think about it, if a school goes into the portal and gets five boys, that’s five scholarships that can go to a high school player,” Edwards said. . “That is no longer the case. We are going to do more than five because we have lost a lot of seniors. We need players in certain positions who have experience and leadership. Everyone looks at the portal a little differently.”

