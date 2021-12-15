UMD Men’s Hockey: Bulldogs’ James, Kaiser on his way to the 2022 World Junior Championship with Team USA





On Tuesday, two of those three were named to Team USA. Bulldogs freshman Dominic James and sophomore defenseman Wyatt Kaiser are among the 25 players who will represent the United States at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championships in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta, during the holiday season. They all leave Michigan for Alberta on Wednesday, with a pair of pre-tournament games against the Czech Republic on Monday, December 20 in Red Deer and against Finland on Wednesday, December 22 in Edmonton. The tournament officially kicks off on December 26 and runs through January 5. Minnesota Duluth defenseman Wyatt Kaiser (5) and Michigan forward Luke Morgan (25) battle for the puck during the second period on Friday, October 15, 2021 at the Amsoil Arena in Duluth. Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune This will be the first World Junior Championship for both James and Kaiser, and the first international game with Team USA for James. Kaiser, an NHL roster of the Chicago Blackhawks in the third round of 2020, previously played for Team USA in the 2019 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and the 2018 Under-17 Five Nations Tournament. A member of the NCHC All-Freshman Team last season, the Ham Lake, Minnesota native has one goal and six assists with a minus-5 rating in 14 games with the Bulldogs this season. He missed four games between November 26 and December 4 due to illness. James, who has not yet been drafted but qualifies for the 2022 draft, has two goals and seven assists in 17 games, centering on the Bulldogs’ most explosive offensive line, with sophomore Blake Biondi and junior wing Quinn Olson. James played his way into camp and now on the roster after not being invited to the World Junior Summer Showcase this summer. When the preliminary roster was announced at the end of November, James said it was special to go to the camp alone in Plymouth, his hometown. Minnesota Duluth forward Dominic James (17) checks the puck against Minnesota on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at the Amsoil Arena in Duluth. Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune I just worked my way up after I wasn’t invited to camp, James said on Dec. 1. It has always been my dream to play in the World Juniors and wear the American jersey. It is awesome. I am super happy. The 2022 US National Junior Team also includes Grand Rapids-born Jack Peart, a freshman defenseman from St. Cloud State who was added to the camp roster late on Sunday. Bulldogs second defender Connor Kelley was one of five players cut Tuesday. The US will play five preliminary round matches in Red Deer, starting with Slovakia on December 26. The quarter-finals start on January 2, the semi-finals are on January 4, and medal matches take place on January 5. Schedule of the World Junior Championship for 2022 US National Junior Team Monday December 20: Czech Republic, 8.30pm, at Red Deer (pre-tournament)

Wednesday December 22: Finland, 9 p.m., in Edmonton (pre-tournament)

Sunday, December 26: Slovakia, 8.30pm, at Red Deer (provisional)

Tuesday 28 December: Switzerland, 3:30 PM, at Red Deer (provisional)

Wednesday 29 December: Sweden, 8.30pm, at Red Deer (provisional)

Friday December 31: Russia, 8.30pm, at Red Deer (tentative)

Sunday January 2: Quarter-finals (Edmonton and Red Deer)

Tuesday January 4: Semifinals (Edmonton)

Wednesday January 5: Bronze and Gold Medal Games (Edmonton) The USA is the defending gold medalist of the 2021 World Juniors in Edmonton. Only six players return from that team, but the entire coaching staff returns, led by Providence head coach Nate Leaman. The Bulldogs will be without Kaiser and James for a home-to-home nonconference series against #1-ranked Minnesota State over New Year’s weekend. The Mavericks will host the Bulldogs on Thursday, December 30 at 7:07 PM in Mankato, before the series ends at 6:07 PM on January 1, 2022 at Amsoil Arena in Duluth. Both are expected back in Duluth in time for a January 7-8 NCHC series in St. Cloud State. READ MORE: This story was updated at 5:18 PM on December 14, 2021 to include additional information about the U.S. national junior team rosters. It was originally posted on December 14, 2021 at 3:03 PM.

