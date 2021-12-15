“Why am I nervous”: Tennis star Victoria Azarenka is stressed by planning a children’s birthday party and asks fans for help





Despite their lavish lifestyle and money, sports stars still participate in the nuances of everyday life. So when tennis star Victoria Azarenka took to social media to ask for help with her son’s birthday preparations, fans responded in a healthy way, showering her with lots of love and affection. The 32-year-old revealed that she found it “stressful and exhausting” planning her five-year-old son’s birthday and also revealed that it made her “nervous”. She wrote on Twitter: “Planning a birthday party for a 5 year old is stressful and exhausting. And I’m not sure if it’s because I’m a perfectionist and hope my son is having a good time?!?!? Why? am I nervous”. Here’s Azarenka’s tweet: Planning a birthday party for a 5 year old is stressful and exhausting. And I’m not sure if it’s because I’m a perfectionist and hope my son is having a good time?!?!? Why am I nervous? victoria azarenka (@vika7) December 12, 2021 Many fans had interesting suggestions, especially one asking her to rent a balloon unicorn. The user wrote: “How about renting a balloon unicorn to come and hit tennis balls with the kids?!!!” The user also shared an adorable video of a balloon unicorn. How about renting a balloon unicorn to hit tennis balls with the kids?! . pic.twitter.com/2xxPYkivdx Conrad The Unicorn (@conrad_unicorn) December 12, 2021 Meanwhile, another user stated that Azarenka shouldn’t feel so stressed and just ask her son what he wants. The fan wrote: “Don’t feel at all!! You don’t have to ask him lady!! ASK HIM!!!!!! Talk to him. How do you imagine the day of your birthday?? How do you feel about this day and what you wish could happen? Let him use his own will and imagination.” Don’t feel at all!! You don’t have to… just ask him lady!! ASK HIM!!!!!! Talk to him. How do you imagine the day of your birthday? How do you feel about this day and what should happen? Let him use his own will and imagination. BlackMamba (@BlackMa34022907) December 13, 2021 “I used to be stressed and I still do, but I’ve realized that kids don’t really care what you organize for food, toys, etc… said another Twitter user. I’ve always been stressed and still do, but I’ve realized that kids don’t really care what you organize for food, toys, etc… dipika (@DipikaPande) December 12, 2021 Azarenka is a Belarusian tennis player and is also a former world champion. 1 in singles. She has won 21 WTA titles, including two Grand Slam titles (2012 and 2013 Australian Open). Topics mentioned in this article

