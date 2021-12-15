TakeMeHome22: WVU football gears up for 2022 recruiting class

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. The 2021 regular season is in the rearview mirror of WVU football. Now the program is turning its attention to the future as it looks forward to the first additions of the 2022 recruiting class on Wednesday at the start of the early signing period.

This year’s class is packed with highly regarded recruits and transfers, and is currently the highest-ranked of Brown’s three to date in West Virginia. Actually, ESPN ranked the Mountaineers’ class as the 22nd nationally and third in the Big 12.

However, things can always change until the pens hit the paper. Verbal pledges establish nothing, and Brown knows to expect the unexpected once the National Letters of Intent roll in.

“There will always be surprises, so it’s never done until the ink dries on the NLI’s signature,” Brown said on The Neal Brown Show last week. “I’m proud of what our staff has done. I think we have a really good class together. The last week or so will be important for us to finish strong.”

Brown noted on the show that there are plenty of spots he needs to fill in this class, namely at the wide receiver, linebacker, defensive line and secondary positions. Since the show aired, however, he’s earned two additional pledges to help bolster those last two position groups.

West Virginia currently has 18 commitments in the 2022 class.

Here are some of the top names expected to join the Mountaineers in the early period:

Jacoby Spells, CB, American Heritage High School (Fla.)

Spells is the highest-rated commit in the 2022 class, earning a four-star rating from ESPN and 247Sports as a cornerback. He was a big hit for the Mountaineers when he announced his decision over the summer.

“Morgantown, we’re going to try and win a national championship,” he said during his announcement on CBS Sports HQ.

ESPN150’s defensive back didn’t always play on the defensive side of the ball, though. In fact, he started out as a wide receiver for American Heritage before switching positions. However, he adhered to the team’s kick-return duties as a senior, but amassed 103 yards in 2021.

The Plantation, Florida native has not been shy about showing off his eagerness to join the Mountaineers this season. In November, he was spotted wearing custom WVU-style cleats for American Heritage’s 42-14 win at Boynton Beach.

Nicco Marchiol, QB, Hamilton High School (Ariz.)

This four-star quarterback is one of the most anticipated prospects of the 2022 class as he has managed to make national headlines all season. Marchiol’s memorable senior campaign kicked off with one of the wildest highlights on a football pitch as he led Hamilton to a 17-point comeback over Bishop Gorman in the last minute of the game.

The season ended with just as much of a blast as it started. Marchiol led the Hamilton offense to the AIA state semifinals after an 11–0 start, earning him the Gatorade Arizona Football Player of the Year award. He had 2,429 yards and 35 touchdowns while adding six scores on the ground.

Marchiol teased his joining the Mountaineers on Dec. 7 when he posed for a photo with Brown and quarterbacks coach Sean Regan while visiting his Chandler, Arizona home.

Corbin Page, TE, Spring Valley High School (W.Va.)

Page, West Virginia’s top in-state recruit in 2022, makes his way from Huntington to Morgantown as a tight three-star ending. In fact, he will likely end up next to his old high school teammate, freshman All-American tackle Wyatt Milum, who was WVU’s top recruit of the 2021 class.

In fact, Page was WVU’s first commitment of the 2022 class, almost a full year before his early signing period on December 26, 2020.

A two-way player for Spring Valley, Page was one of his team’s three All-State rosters on his team’s first team, earning the nod as a defensive lineman. Spring Valley was eliminated from the state playoffs in the second round, falling to Martinsburg.

Lee Kpogba, LB, East Mississippi CC

Kpogba joins WVU as one of the few prospects with Division I experience, having started his college football career in Syracuse in 2019. He left the Orange squad after his sophomore season in 2020, but not before registering a total of 44 tackles and a loot in 22 career games.

The North Carolina native went back on the recruiting trail as a junior college candidate after joining East Mississippi Community College. He became a top-10 JUCO recruit (as well as the top linebacker in this year’s JUCO class) and committed to West Virginia on December 2.

Like many of his peers for 2022, Kpogba met Brown and inside linebackers coach Jeff Koonz at his home in North Carolina.

