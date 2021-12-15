Iceland Cricket has a hilarious take on its ICC recognition going forward; ‘Harder than oval’

Iceland Cricket took to social media on Tuesday to express its desire to join the International Cricket Council (ICC). Iceland Cricket noted in a humorous tweet that when they finally gain international status, they would certainly have the hardest name to pronounce, even if they don’t have the prettiest primary stadium.

Along with the tweet, Iceland Cricket also published the country’s national map, which shows the names of various locations in the Norwegian language.

When we finally get international status from @ICC, we certainly won’t have the best main stadium. However, we will have the hardest place to pronounce, we guarantee you. Here are a few of our options for our first test around 2035. A little harder to say than The Oval…. pic.twitter.com/BNBK1Hdn4y Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) December 13, 2021

Iceland Cricket’s hilarious Twitter presence

Despite the fact that Iceland Cricket is not yet a full member of the ICC, it always continues to post about global cricket matters. There are multiple incidents of Iceland Cricket trying to beat past and present cricketers. Last year, West Indian legend Chris Gayle was brutally trolled by Iceland Cricket after the explosive batter urged fans to keep watching the IPL, despite not being part of the tournament anymore.

Iceland Cricket mocked Gayle for undermining the IPL and other players still playing in the league. Here’s a look at the Iceland Cricket tweet.

Dear India. I know it’s hard, but at least try to show an interest in the hugely popular and successful tournament you’ve created, even if I’m not playing in it this week. There are probably other players worth checking out. Could be. https://t.co/PQqRjtI78w Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) Nov 2, 2020

In October of the same year, Iceland Cricket mocked former Australian captain Rincky Paontim for mankading. Iceland Cricket’s Twitter handle came up with a sarcastic response to refute Ricky Ponting’s definition of “Spirit of Cricket.” Iceland Cricket shared a photo of MS Dhoni punching AB de Villiers in one of the IPL matches from the previous edition of the tournament.

Iceland Cricket called MS Dhoni so unsportsmanlike because the former Indian captain failed to give the batsman a warning before performing the stumping.

This is so unsportsmanlike from MS Dhoni. He does it all the time. The batsman came out of his fold by a narrow margin and that was not his intention. Dhoni should give the batsman a warning and then let him continue hitting. Ricky Ponting pic.twitter.com/fMBZ3tYPda Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) October 6, 2020

Cricket is gradually gaining popularity in the Scandinavian country, where it is believed that the sport was first played in the twentieth century. Iceland Cricket is not currently a member of the International Cricket Council (ICC), but hopes to join the European Cricket Council (ECC), which will allow the board to become an associate member in the future.

Iceland’s first national team was founded in 2008 and the country’s first unofficial international match was played against Switzerland in 2018. The match took place in Weybridge, Surrey in England.

Image: cricket.com.au