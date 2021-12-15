Sports
‘Perfect game for son Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik’: Video of men playing tennis with cricket bats goes viral
When it comes to sports like cricket and tennis, desi people around the world cannot keep their cool while supporting their favorite players. However, when both cricket and tennis events take place at the same time, fans often wonder what to watch. However, a recent viral video shows that it is possible to play both games at the same time, all you need is the good old habit of jugaad.
In a video that is going viral, four players are engaged in a rally – all with bats – where the red ball is traded for a lime green ball seen in tennis. Since there were no bowlers to ball, the game resembled a tennis match without a racket.
Aatif Nawaz, a stand-up comedian and cricket commentator for BBC’s Test Match Special, shared the video online with a funny caption. “If tennis and cricket had a baby…” Nawaz joked on Twitter.
If tennis and cricket had a baby…pic.twitter.com/mrakL50x2Q
Aatif Nawaz (@AatifNawaz) Dec 14, 2021
While it may seem like all players are just having some fun, it’s actually part of some pre-game training. The video, originally shared by Toby Bailey, National Performance Coach and National Selector for Cricket Scotland, featured players from the country’s A-team and players from Edinburgh Napier University Academy.
Bailey took to Twitter explaining that the drill is key to foot movement for players, adding: “The game is played on a badminton court with cricket bats.” He went on to say that the match is a best of five matches in a tennis game format for more pressure points.
#batminton the game usually lasts 10-15 minutes, depending on how good the players are. Great warm up and brilliant for foot movement, face control and access to the ball to play against spin. #batminton
Toby Bailey (@Tobybailey76) Dec 14, 2021
“Great warm up and brilliant for foot movements, bat face control and access to the ball to play against spin,” added the cricket coach.
When the clip went viral on the internet and many desi users came across it, they couldn’t miss Nawaz’s comment and joked that it would be the perfect game for Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik’s son. Others couldn’t stop pushing for this hybrid game that combines their love for both sports, while it reminded many of their childhood when they did this just for fun.
Son of Sania Mirza & Shoaib Malik.
Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) Dec 14, 2021
@realshoaibmalik and @MirzaSania would be hard to beat in this sport
Dr Drake Ramooray (sciencescience_daan) Dec 14, 2021
You mean Izan? pic.twitter.com/hc6ei9QLRH
149 (@ DivyaK18_) December 15, 2021
@realshoaibmalik Your son is going to fulfill mom and dad dreams this way. Please show demonstration to Izhaan.
Zulbab Hassan (@Zulbabhassan) Dec 14, 2021
Imagine if there really was an Olympic sport. Like this we Cricket Fans would be so happy to see Cricket at the Olympics with a mix of tennis in the middle so good
Samish Santhosh (@Samishsanthosh1) Dec 14, 2021
As long as the game is not more than a few points. Or they are there all night
Red Wish (Ahmer) (@RedWishDotCom) December 15, 2021
I saw that before. Looks very nice. The kind of game my brother and I used to play when we were kids
jonathan barber (@johnnygb) Dec 14, 2021
No aces, no helicopter shot, but still looks great!!!
Siddhartha Sharma Nimmaturi (@imsiddharth21) Dec 14, 2021
Really want to try this
(@love_pakistan9) Dec 14, 2021
Why is this so satisfying to watch?
Ed healthy (@sane_ed) December 15, 2021
Left and right handers also work well here pic.twitter.com/pidDMuj1Ok
(iddsiddhyarthaM) Dec 14, 2021
And Badminton is neighbors with them
Bart Kuiper (@RahulRe51486413) Dec 14, 2021
@ICC please give some rules to play cricknis https://t.co/le4LGAYkpn
khansama (@FarziKandur) Dec 14, 2021
When she says I love tennis as much as I love cricket https://t.co/4Mqgslvowe
Prateek Kore (ratePrateek_Kore) December 15, 2021
Reminds me of the time when we played cricket, table tennis and squash with table tennis bats and balls https://t.co/5XbKqfoCoS
Raiyan (aiRaiyaaaannn) December 15, 2021
An interesting mash-up.
Would definitely work in India where everyone wants to bat. https://t.co/SzGZRSXYTc
electroLuX (@d_inverter) December 15, 2021
