A giveaway at a hockey game saw teachers crawling on their knees to grab handfuls of cash. Organizers apologize | St. Louis Newsheads

An unusual promotional giveaway at a hockey game in South Dakota saw a group of educators compete for a pile of cash by clambering on their hands and knees to grab handfuls of dollar bills.

The inaugural “Dash for Cash” event at Saturday’s Sioux Falls Stampede junior hockey game featured 10 local teachers on a rug on the center ice, scooping up $5,000 in donated $1 bills and stuffing them into their shirts and pockets. The campaign encouraged teachers to raise as much money as possible to help fund their classroom projects.

Then came the backlash.

Video of the teachers crowding to grab dollar bills has sparked outrage across the country, with some critics saying the stunt has changed educators’ chronic funding shortfalls in a public spectacle. Others have compared it to “Squid Game,” the South Korean TV series about desperate people who compete in deadly children’s games to win money.

“Teachers should never crawl for money needed for classroom improvements,” said South Dakota State Representative Erin Healy. CNN affiliate KSFY. “It just shows how really broken our system is.”

The president of the state teachers’ union echoed a similar sentiment.

“While the Dash for the Cash may have been well-intentioned, it only underscores the fact that educators do not have the resources needed to meet the needs of their students,” Loren Paul of the South Dakota Education Association told CNN .

“As a state, we shouldn’t force teachers to crawl on ice rinks to get the money they need to fund their classrooms. We need to do better for our educators, but most importantly, we need to do better for our students. .”

The event organizers have apologized

The event was organized by the Sioux Falls Stampede, which participates in the amateur United States Hockey League, in partnership with local backer CU Mortgage.

In a statement, organizers said the campaign was designed to raise money for area teachers and their classrooms. They said they had received 31 applications from teachers and randomly selected 10 to participate in the event.

“Each teacher was profiled and introduced prior to the event as we highlighted their school and what the money would be used for,” the statement said. “While our intention was to provide teachers with a positive and fun experience, we can see how humiliating and insulting towards the participating teachers and the teaching profession as a whole.

“We deeply regret and apologize to all teachers for any embarrassment this may have caused.”

South Dakota scores low in teacher salary

south dakota ranks near the bottom of the US states in terms of teacher salary annual salary of $49,000 — behind only Mississippi, according to National Education Association figures for the 2019-2020 school year.

Teachers spend about $750 a year out of pocket on teaching materials and related expenses, Paul said, adding that the state has a teacher shortage.

Just last week, Governor Kristi Noem proposed a 6% increase for educators in the state.

“We can’t invest in our workforce without supporting the hard workers we already have here, and that includes teachers,” she said.

Noem recommended a 6% increase in government budgets for education and urged school districts to use it on teachers.

“Our teachers work with each student in a unique way to prepare them for the future,” Noem said. “School districts should invest the 6% increase directly into our teachers and our other district staff… They deserve our support, so I recommend we give it to them.”

The episode draws attention – and more money – to underfunded teachers

Despite the backlash, something good seems to be coming out of the Dash for Cash promotion.

People across the country are asking how they can donate to the teachers and their schools who run the Sioux Falls media to compile a list of options.

The event organizers say they are giving an additional $500 to the teachers who participated in the event and $500 to each of the 21 candidates not selected to participate.

“In total, the Stampede and CU Mortgage Direct will contribute an additional $15,500 to teachers in the area,” the organizers said. “We take our role in the community seriously and work hard to support nonprofits in the region in a variety of ways.”

