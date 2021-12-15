



The Sports Ministry’s Misson Olympics Cell (MOC) has made a decision to place 20 additional athletes under the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), bringing the total number to 148. These athletes will be supported by the Sports Authority of India until the next Olympic Games in Paris 2024.

This was the MOC’s first meeting after the Tokyo Olympics, where India won seven medals, including gold in athletics. A number of athletes were identified among cycling, shooting, swimming, table tennis, weightlifting and wrestling. Apart from that, a few notable names have been excluded from the list such as Apurvi Chandela, Tejaswini Sawant, Mairaj Ahmad Khan and wrestler Seema Bisla. They had all participated in Tokyo 2020 but failed to impress. Meanwhile, medalists Mirabai Chanu, Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Bajrang Punia will continue to be part of the TOPS. Sports such as archery, athletics, badminton, boxing, equestrian sports, fencing, golf, gymnastics, judo, rowing and tennis will also be discussed next month. Seven athletes are also included in the TOPS Development Group, from the Khelo India Scheme. Athletes among TOPS Esow Albums, Keithellakpam Jemsh Singh, Laitonjam Ronaldo Y Rojit Singh and E David Beckham The sailing Vishnu Saravanan, Varun Thakkar, KC Ganapathy and Nethra Kumanan to shoot Divyansh Singh Panwar, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma, Elavenil Valarivan, Anjum Moudgil, Manu Bhaker, Rahi Sarnobat and Vijayveer Sidhu Development group: Yasahwini Deswal, Chinki Yadav, Niraj Kumar, Sartaj Singh Tiwana, Dhanush Srikanth, Shahu Tushar Mane, Hriday Hazarika, Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil, Parth Makhija, Anish Bhanwala, Adarsh ​​​​​​Singh, Sarave Cháriertdhu, Lakshay Sheoran, Vivaan Kapoor, Gurjoat Singh, N Gaayathri, Sunidhi Chauhan, Nishchal, Ayushi Podder, Shreya Agarwal, Shriyanka Sadarangi, Zeena Khitta, Abhindnya Ashok Patil, Tejaswini, Esha Singh, Rhythm Sanghorwan, Karnasha Ratshawn ; Swapnil Suresh Kusale, Arjun Babuta, Anantjeet Singh Naruka and Nisha Kanwar Swimming Sajan Prakash and Srihari Nataraj Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Manika Batra, Sutirtha Mukherjee, Harmeet Desai and Archana Kamath Development group: Manav Thakkar, Manush Shah, Ayikha Mukherjee, Payas Jain, SFR Snehit, Swastika Ghosh, Diya Chitale, Suhana Saini and Sreeja Akula Jeremy Lalrinnunga and Mirabai Chanu Development group: Achinta Sheuli, Soumya Sunil Dalvi, Garud Harshada Sharad, Kolli Varalakshmi Pavani Kumari, Mangkhya Boni, R Arockiya Alish, Sanket Sargar, Gogoi Sidhanta, Charu Pesi, Markio Tario, Sorkhaibam Bindyarani Devi, N Tomchou Meetei, N Vvyaval Sargar, Jyoti Yadav, Komal Kohar, Sarika Shingare and Ajay Singh Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Bajrang Punia, Deepak Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Anshu Malik and Sonam Malik Development group: Sunil Kumar, Ravi, Ravinder, Gourav Baliyan, Sajan, Sanju Devi, Aman, Aman, Rohit, Yash Tushir, Sandeep Singh, Deepak, Anirudh Kumar, Arjun Halakurki, Sandeep, Ashu, Hanni Kumari, Sarita, Nisha, Bhateri and bipasha archery: Harvinder Singh Athletics: T Mariyappan, Sharad Kumar, Praveen Kumar, Sandeep Chaudhary, Sumit Antil, Sundar Singh Gurjar, Amit Saroha, Devendra Jhajharia, Nishad Kumar, Navdeep and Yogesh Kathunia Badminton: Suhas Yathiraj, Krishna Nagar, Pramod Bhagat, Manoj Sarkar, Tarun Dhillon and Parul Parmar to shoot: Avani Lekhara, Manish Narwal and Singhraj Adana Swimming: Suyash Jadhavi Table tennis: Bhavina Patel Follow us on facebook here Stay connected with us on Twitter here Like and share our Instagram page here

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sportscafe.in/sports/articles/2021/dec/15/paris-2024-20-athletes-added-to-tops-core-group-total-moves-to-148

