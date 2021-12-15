No. 6/8 Alabama Falls on the road to Memphis, 92-76





MEMPHIS, Tenn. The No. 6/8 Alabama men’s basketball team fell on the road Tuesday night in Memphis, dropping a 92-78 decision in the FedExForum. The loss ended the Crimson Tide’s four-game series (8-2), while the Tigers (6-4) won their first game after losing four consecutive games in the game. senior security guard Keon Ellis led the team by 19 points to go along with six boards, while junior guard Jaden Shakelford added 10 points and a team-leading eight rebounds. Junior Jahvon Quinerly added 12 points, six rebounds and four assists on the night. freshman JD Davison also had a solid performance, matching his season high of 10 assists to go along with eight points in the loss. Gallery: (12-14-2021) 11-14-21 MBB vs Memphis head coach Nate Haver Comments after the match “I didn’t think we were ready to play tonight and that’s up to us coaches. I warned our boys that we were going to have their best chance and I think they wanted to make a statement that if they wanted to turn this thing around ‘They were going to against a top 10 team. If you look at their schedule, they had one chance to do that, they were home and ready to play. I thought our energy was not where it needed to be and I didn’t think we were locked up. We had several guys who weren’t playing their best basketball game. That’s the best Memphis has played all year, so you have to give them a lot of credit. We had problems with rebounding “It was a big problem, especially with our big ones. We also had a big problem turning the ball around. We didn’t do well on our key focuses. We have some work to do.” Team stats For the second straight game, the Crimson Tide lost the battle from the boards to get an outrebound 33-31, helping result in a 17-11 deficit in the category

The 55 second-half points scored by Memphis were the most points an opponent allowed in any half during the head coach Nate Haver ‘ three seasons in Alabama

‘ three seasons in Alabama The Tide made 20 sales tonight, the second most in a game this season (22 vs. Miami)

Alabama finished the night 30-of-65 (46.2 percent) from the floor and 10-of-33 (30.3 percent), while Memphis shot 53.3 percent (32-of-60) from the field and 34.8 percent (8-of-23) from outside the arc First half After a quick start gave the Tigers a 9-2 lead at 5:36 PM, Alabama responded with a 9-2 run of its own to tie the game at 11-11 with 15:54 left.

That run continued as the Tide scored seven of the next nine runs to make it a 16-4 overall, giving UA the biggest lead of the half at 18-13 with 12:17 to go

Memphis ended the half with an 8-0 run to take a 37-32 lead at half time

JD Davison registered seven assists, two steals and a block in the half Second half With Memphis leading by seven points (49-42) at 15:04, the Tigers scored 12 consecutive points in the next 2:28 to take the biggest lead of the game, 61-42, at just over 12 minutes. other

Trailing 17, 78-61, with six-and-a-half minutes left to play, the Tide scored eight of the game’s next nine points, including threes by Shackelford and Ellis, to narrow the lead to 79-70 at the timeout of less than four minutes

The Tide wouldn’t come any closer as Memphis sealed the 14-point win

Ellis hit three threes en route to 13 points at halftime as Davison and Jahvon Quinerly both added eight runs in the last 20 minutes Next one Alabama returns home Saturday at 7:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network to take on Jacksonville State Follow AlabamaMBB on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for the latest information about the team. General athletic news can be found at @UA_Athletics on Twitter and Instagram and Alabama Athletics on Facebook. UAA

