Twelve most-watched college football games of 2021

College football had a really nice rebound year, one when the COVID-19 pandemic didn’t do nearly as much damage as 2020. Viewers tuned in to streaming devices and television sets as normal.

But some games have received a lot more attention than others, which means that not all games and programs are created equal. You know the state of Ohio usually turns on televisions and cell phone screens, and that was the case again in 2021, but there were others.

Here’s a list of the 12 most-watched college football games of 2021, two of which included UW Ohio State Buckeyes. OnlyAlabama had more games on this list, with a whopping four in all.

Homework comes courtesy Stewart Mandel of the Athletic.

12

Maroon vs. Penn State

Penn State’s Brandon Smith is nearing a second quarter interception against Auburn at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at State College. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Date of game

Saturday September 18

viewers

7.6 million

11

Ohio State vs. Oregon

Ohio State defensive tackle Buckeyes Haskell Garrett (92) tackles Oregon Ducks backing Travis Dye (26) in the first quarter of their NCAA Division I game on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Date of game

Saturday 11 September

viewers

7.7 million

10

Notre Dame vs Florida State

Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis (13) passes to a teammate. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish beat the Florida State Seminoles 41-38 at Doak Campbell Stadium on Sunday, September 5, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Date of game

Sunday September 5

viewers

7.8 million

9

Alabama vs Florida

Florida Gators quarterback Emory Jones (5) scrambles as Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Henry To’oTo’o (10) chases into the second half. Florida Gators lost their first SEC game against Alabama, 31-29 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Saturday afternoon, September 18, 2021 in Gainesville, FL. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Date of game

Saturday September 18

viewers

7.9 million

8

Baylor vs. Oklahoma State (Big 12 Championship)

Dec 4, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears safety Jairon McVea (42) stops Oklahoma State Cowboys trailing Dezmon Jackson (27) from scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Big 12 Conference championship game at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Date of game

Saturday September 18

viewers

8 million

7

Alabama vs. Texas A&M

9 Oct 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner (15) leaves the field after Texas A&M scored a field goal as time expired at Kyle Field. Texas A&M defeated Alabama 41-38 on a field goal as time went on. Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Date of game

Saturday September 18

viewers

8.3 million

6

Georgia vs. Clemson

Clemson offensive lineman Marcus Tate(74) blocks for quarterback DJ Uiagalelei(5) during the first quarter of the Duke’s Mayo Classic September 4, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; at the Bank of America stadium. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Date of game

Saturday Sept 4.

viewers

8.9 million

5

Michigan vs. the State of Michigan

Ohio State vs. Michigan State: 3 Reasons Why Spartans Can Cause Trouble

Michigan State’s Xavier Henderson, right, celebrates a fourth-quarter stop with Quavaris Crouch in their game against Michigan at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, October 30, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Date of game

Saturday 30 Oct.

viewers

9.3 million

4

Alabama vs. auburn

Auburn Tigers linebacker Zakoby McClain (9) puts pressure on Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) as he throws the ball during the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sport

Date of game

Saturday 27 Nov

viewers

10.4 million

3

Michigan vs. Iowa (Big Ten Championship)

Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson fires Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras during the first half of the Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday, December 4, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Date of game

Saturday December 4

viewers

11.7 million

2

Alabama vs. Georgia (SEC Championship)

Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh (6) breaks from Alabama defense Jordan Battle (9) during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game between Georgia and Alabama in Atlanta, on Saturday, December 4, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Date of game

Saturday December 4

viewers

15.3 million

1

Ohio State vs. Michigan

Updated CFP predictions and odds from FiveThirtyEight | Buckeyes thread

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) makes a move after a flyout against defending defender Rod Moore (19) of Michigan Wolverines during the second quarter of their NCAA college football at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mi. November 27, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Date of game

Saturday 27 Nov

viewers

15.9 million

